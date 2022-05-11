Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor is the incoming Eastern Regional Chairman

Hon., Dr. MOK is a young leader who focuses on transforming the goals, values, ethics, standards, and performance of others in the NDC party specifically, Eastern region. Dr. Kevor is often labelled by many party members as being "visionary," "charismatic," and "inspirational."

He lead by developing a vision, changing the party to fit into its vision, and motivates other executives and party members to reach the vision or long-term goal of the party.



Dr. Kevor is confident, he has a need to influence others, and hold a strong attitude that his beliefs and ideas are correct.



He innovates, challenge the status quo, focus on party members, he's flexible, look to the future, carefully analyze problems, and trust his intuition.



Hon. MOK is related to the personality dimension of extraversion; is positively related to agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience.



Mr. Kevor has three highly related dimensions to his leadership: he's charisma (idealized influence, inspirational motivation), intellectual stimulation, and individual consideration.



He has high moral and ethical standards and has a strong vision of where he want the party members to go and uses enthusiasm to motivate party members.

He also encourage change and open thinking, challenge the status quo, and appreciate diversity. He again encourage individual growth of party members and takes time to mentor and coach them.



Ahead of the 2024 general election, Dr. Kevor;



a. Has develop a clear and appealing vision for Eastern-NDC



b. Has develop a strategy for attaining the vision 2024.



c. Will make sure that the vision is articulated and promoted.



e. He will express confidence in party members.

f. He will create and modify for a conducive working environment.



g. He'll lead by example



He is the right man for the job.



Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, incoming Eastern Regional Chairman