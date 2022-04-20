0
Dumsor or economic hardship, the answer is strategic petroleum reserve

Dumsor The country in some past years faced electricity issues

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: BA Mensah II

Any Ghanaian government that successfully establishes and manages Strategic Petroleum Reserve(SPR) will flourish economically.

Oil is more than gold as the most important commodity in the world. As the engine of modern economies and industries, its underlying role in our affairs is too costly to overlook.

We all remember the infamous Dumsor and the misery and darkness our country endured because of the energy crisis. Also now the extreme hardship we are facing because of the prices of goods due to the high price of Oil.

This emphasizes the all-importance of Oil to our lives. And when are we going to learn that without Oil, economies will grind to a halt? The nation faced major energy and economic crisis when President Kuffour first came to power.

Our friendly neighbor, Nigerian former President Obasanjo bailed us out and gave a lifeline to our feeble economy by supplying us with the commodity.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, the US government for the first time has ordered the release of 1 million barrels per day of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve(SPR) for 6 months which makes the largest release in the history of the SPR, 180 million barrels of Oil. This measure is to help stabilize the price of Oil and control inflation.

Any Ghanaian government that will make the Strategic Petroleum Reserve the focal point of its economic policy will not only be successful but, will be in a better position to control the economy effectively.

Columnist: BA Mensah II
