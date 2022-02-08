E-Levy good or bad for Ghana?

E-Levy has really shown how unpatriotic Ghanaians are - Citizen

E-levy has really shown how unpatriotic people are in this country - l guess we want to be a nation of beggars. We need to think through how we can ensure equity on how the E-Levy funds will be disbursed, have we queried how we can ensure transparency on what these funds will be used for?.

We don't ask the relevant questions, we keep doing hearsay with no substance. - let us have a debate on how we can ensure accountability on all loans the government takes - so we can remove this myth about 'they are chopping our money'.



Since Kwame Nkrumah, every government has been taking loans, I am sure we still pay some of Nkrumah's loans to date.



For me, I am up for anything taxable that will help my great-grandchildren when I am gone. We cannot be selfish and live today and not think tomorrow. We have been trying to catch everyone on this tax network introducing TIN and the rest but it has not helped.



When you go to the UK you need an NI to work, why because it is by LAW to every employer to request for NI before you employ and purposely to deduct tax from your wages.



For us as a country to leapfrog 105 years to become like the cities, we yearn to be like in the west - E-Levy will have to be introduced, why because that is the only way you can catch everyone in the tax network, and develop our nation with no strings attached.

You can decide to say am not doing my Momo, and doing cash only - but guess where the cash comes from the bank, so it ends up the same.



The NIC is a very good idea and must be encouraged to play a major role in our nation-building, it will help keep an inventory of our nation's human capital and in taxation.



We can not claim to be patriotic and nationalistic when we don't want to sacrifice to build our country, yes l agree that people who ought to know better have disappointed us, but we cannot give up on our nation-building - what we need is to begin to ask questions like



- How do we make governance accountable2. how do we take inventory of what our goals and aspirations are?



- How do we ensure transparency in what we want to achieve as a nation?

- How do we rate good governance in terms of the national agenda?



- How do we ensure our nation is hot hijacked but some deep state?



I wish our leaders can talk unity in all their discussions and not divisions on who's policy is better than the other - because at the end of the day we will meet our maker individually