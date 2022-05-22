EBI D/A Primary school in deplorable state

File Photo

Education has been the most vital and influential factor in life, And one of Ghana's biggest problems has been high illiteracy rate which is affecting some societies.

Ebi is one of the Smaller Communities in the Ellembelle District with a population of less than one thousand people, And Ellembelle District has been one the hubs for Ghana's Mineral resources with Ghana Gas and Adamus mining resource situated in here, yet the communities here are not benefiting from any of the above companies and an example is Ebi.



In a conversation with one of the elders in the community Mr Musa, He says,the community built the shed the children are schooling under during the summer of 2011 and till now that has been their only source for primary education whilst they have informed Mps and DCEs but no help arrived, so he pleaded the government to come to their aid or their children will not benefit from his Free education program others are enjoying,he continued by saying because of the nature of the shed the children don't go to school and the teachers dismiss them from class when it's about raining My conversation took me to another young guy with the name Elvis Ackah who said this and I quote:

This is Ebi D/A primary whilst Ghana Gas is making education comfortable for other people in the country, Nzemas own is a curse.



Yes, it's a curse to school in Nzema, these same people would now turn and tell us we didn't go to schoolso we can't work in the Oil and Gas company that is situated on our own land.Hmmm. Karma will visit everybody