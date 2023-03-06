Edem Agbana‘s 'powerful' Independence Day message to all Ghanaians

Edem Agbana is a patriotic citizen dedicated to the fight for a better Ghana

A Happy Independence Day to you all.

66 years ago, our dear nation took a giant leap forward in the quest for self-determination. The decision was hard, but our forebears understood the assignment at hand.



They understood that in our forward march towards progress as a people, we must unapologetically break the yokes and shackles of colonialism and chart a path that sincerely reflect our history, hopes, and aspirations as a people.



They understood well enough that sacrifices had to be made, so they watered the independent struggle with their blood, toil, and silent cries.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lit the torch, and kept its light and fire aloft till that fateful day of 6th March 1957.



As we commemorate that milestone today, we should take immense pride in the foundation laid by our forebears for our political and economic take-off; we must take stock of our national journey and appreciate the demands placed on us by the architects of the independence struggle.



We have come far and accomplished much as a nation, but more remains to be done, and it should begin with the solemn reminder that the independence project was people-centered.

Our politics and priorities must reflect the genuine concerns, needs, and aspirations of the Ghanaian people, it must echo the silent cries of the downtrodden, those left behind, and unborn generations.



In very dire times such as we have found ourselves, we can reach out to no greater strength and guide than the spirits and light of our ancestors.



A great duty awaits us. A rebirth of our nation demands our faith, a new and brighter future beckons us. And it starts now.



Happy Independence Day to my beloved Ketu North constituents and to all Ghanaians.



May our nation find her destiny in our aspirations.