Ejisu MCEs’ plot to unseat John Kumah backfires spectacularly

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah

We're in that period of the silly political season, and rightly so, the crazy stuff is playing out like nobody's business.

You may have seen numerous NPP polling station executives in the Ejisu constituency, cladded in party colors and calling for the immediate dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu, Mr. Samuel Frimpong on March 16, 2022.



Apparently, the polling station executives numbering over 2,000 actually staged a demonstration in the constituency against what they described as anti-party conduct by the MCE. They are outraged at the thought of the MCE and its enablers engaging in a dirty plot to undermine and unseat the honorable member of parliament and deputy minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah.



"As fellow polling station executives, we stand united behind our member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. John Kumah for his vision and clarity for the constituency, and we are asking even his detractors to join us."



That's the inscription on one of the numerous placards on display at the demonstration.

Clearly, Dr. John Kumah commands a lot of support and respect within the constituency. However, as the prospect of beating him in a decent contest is becoming more and more remote, a plot is being hatched by the usual suspects to organize others within the Ejisu constituency to try and unseat him.



It would appear that the concerted campaign to unseat John Kumah is at the local level, with more and more desperate measures being applied to try and topple him in the forthcoming Ejisu NPP primaries.



The stench of the desperation of Dr. Kumah’s detractors is quite overwhelming. Whatever they throw at him, however, it doesn’t seem to work as his support in the polling stations and the entire constituency remains strong.



Well, what the MCE and his likes hope to achieve from this spectacle is unclear. Because it is crystal clear that Dr. Kumah is quite good at the job and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Most newly elected members of parliament mostly receive anywhere from half a year to a year to find their feet and turn the party’s fortunes around before party members start openly floating their removal (and even then, things would have to get pretty dire).



But then the relaxed, confident, and socially conscious Dr. Kumah, in a short space of time in office, has done tremendously well and exceeded the expectations of even opposition NDC elements. And the ovation for his life-changing and far-reaching programs being executed for his constituents has been loud in coming.



In actual fact, the NPP in Ejisu increased its vote basket in the 2020 parliamentary elections by over a 30% margin an unprecedented growth. For a constituency that fared badly even as a stronghold for the NPP in previous elections, Dr. Kumah’s 82.83% showing in 2020 ought to be commended and protected.



Intriguingly, over the last 15 months, it’s often been the very same cabal of whorish political ideologues who have been most dedicated to undermining the leadership of Dr. John Kumah as a member of Parliament for Ejisu and ensuring the NPP at Ejisu remained in a permanent state of chaos.

At every step of the way throughout the 15 months mandate of this deeply honest politician, he has faced an implacable and hostile wall of opposition from this very MCE who is clearly acting like the proverbial Kwaku Ananse who thought he owns all the wisdom in the world.



Looking back on the recent shenanigans, plots and smears show just how extraordinary of a person John Kumah is.



Truth is, it is not out of place to have competition and contest, but then to attempt to discredit, undermine and delegitimize a proven performer and a practical politician like Dr. Kumah in the name of a political contest is plain nonsensical.



In all fairness, Dr. John Kumah is an honorable man with a record of public service in a short space of 15months as MP and deputy minister. His success seemed to pose a danger to the crazy baldheads in the Ejisu constituency.

Then again, Dr. Kumah has overwhelming public backing and the Ejisu constituents are fully backing him to ensure the success of their constituency. After all, Dr. John Kumah’s trouncing of the former MP and his clear mandate gained in 2020 meant it would be difficult to unseat him anyway.



For all intent and purposes, these guys can continue to scramble behind the scenes to prevent Dr. John Kumah’s inevitable victory in the primaries - he is going to win big, and no one has the capacity to stop him.



Yes, Dr. John Kumah is definitely going to repeat the humiliation he handed down to Owusu-Aduomi the last time in the forthcoming primaries largely due to his political astuteness, pragmatism, and social consciousness. These political ingrates who are obviously on the verge of tears can continue plotting, in the manner of Japanese soldiers who refused to surrender at the end of the second world war.



Essentially, Dr. Kumah will come out on top regardless of these pockets of dishonest intra-party opposition.