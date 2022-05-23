Elect people who are Party First believers

NPP General Secretary Hopeful, Musah Superior

This weekend, the New Patriotic Party will hold Regional Delegates Conferences in all the sixteen Regions of Ghana to elect regional officers of our great party.

These elections are hugely important. They are because we are going to elect people to lead and manage the day-to-day administration of our Party in the various Regions to prepare the party adequately for the 2024 elections campaign.



We are expected to mobilise our people without limit and prosecute an excellent campaign to secure a strong mandate for our Party in 2024.



This requires strategic minds to lead us now and into the future. And our respected delegates must show they are up to the task.



I urge the delegates to elect committed, loyal and competent persons who believe in the Party's first mantra. To serve well, means you have to first believe in the people or institution you want to serve. To serve well is to aspire to achieve good results. To serve well is to demonstrate courage, tenacity, transparency, clarity, selflessness, and a spirited persona. This is what gives the power to mobilise the people.



The 2024 elections will be a difficult one but we will win if we choose the most appropriate persons to lead at all levels of the party.

Yes, our record as a government is solid but we must get the Party back to work, especially at the basic level. This we can do by electing persons who have the right skill set, are committed to our agenda of transformation, and have demonstrated unbroken loyalty to our great Party.



I congratulate all the aspirants contesting for the various Regional positions for their bravest desire to serve our Party and wish them good luck.



Signed



Musah Superior



NPP General Secretary Hopeful