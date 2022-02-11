Ending Female Genital Mutilation: The role of media monitoring strategy

Female Genital Mutilation is associated with excessive bleeding and possible infections

According to the United Nations (UN), Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons.

Further, girls who undergo female genital mutilation face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive health and mental health.



FGM has been identified to be primarily concentrated in 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Female genital mutilation continues to persist amongst immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Female genital mutilation is a universal problem and is also practiced in some countries in Asia and Latin America.



This practice is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and the integrity of girls and women as the UN General Assembly in 2012, designated February 6th as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, with the aim to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice. FGM remains part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda to be achieved by 2030.



Unfortunately, with reference to UNICEF’s data publications, ‘FGM mutilation has proved remarkably tenacious, despite efforts to eliminate it. For instance, FGM remains a common practice in Mali, Senegal and Guinea. It is therefore very vital to promote a media strategy in public-awareness education for attitudinal and behavioral change.



SDGs and Media Monitoring Strategy

The UN in its SDGs’ vision, recognizes the media as a critical force for social change in the global efforts towards the elimination of the FGM practices. Hence, the UN in 2018 launched the SDG Media Compact initiative to inspire media and entertainment organizations to accelerate and amplify narratives towards the ending of FGM practices. Over 84 news organizations are supporting the media compact drive.



Certainly, media has the power to induce attitudinal change in society through creating awareness, educating, and promoting connections between experts, civil society and readers or audiences. On the other hand, simple information creation and sharing by the media may not necessarily lead to the expected change towards FGM. The reason is, FGM stories are competing with many stories for media attention within the social landscapes. It is therefore important for media to be encouraged as change makers to think and act strategically in their change efforts towards the FGM’s elimination.



Policymakers should begin to see media content as a data strategy and a process of consistent and scientific media monitoring of FGM-related stories. Monitoring allows change-leaders to establish whether FGM is gaining the deserved media attention, is the content reaching the target audience, the prominence allotted to FGM stories as compared to non-FGM media content, and finally measuring FGM media content for attitudinal change keywords. It is against the backdrop of the importance of media monitoring efforts towards the elimination of FGM that this study on the coverage of FGM in Ghanaian online media was conducted. The study objective is to establish the extent of media attention allotted to FGM content as against non-FGM content.



The study content analyzed 14 Ghanaian online news media from January to December 2021. General news was the study content with FGM news stories as the study unit sourced from the news archives using the exact phrase search approach. The analysis resulted in a total of 67,541 (non-FGM) news stories and 35 (FGM) news stories. Out of the 35 FGM news stories, only 17% (6) were stories with FGM in the headlines and 83% (29) were news stories that mentioned FGM within the body of the story. To a larger extent, the data suggest Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) news was given the least attention by the media, and when at all, it received only a mention as in the diagram.



Future Perspectives

This study is a pointer. It is not a critique of the efforts made by the media towards the elimination of FGM but to encourage the media as a force for social change to allot more attention to FGM-related media content. Other studies could expand beyond the time and scope into traditional media.



Secondary, partners relating to the SDGs agenda are encouraged to adopt a media-monitoring approach in the measurements of public awareness on the SDGs across different countries.



Also, effective development of appropriate SDGs Keywords instruments should be developed as a critical component in all media compact initiatives. Attitudinal and behavioral changes among society can be achieved through consistent monitoring of media content.



Furthermore, media monitoring should be considered as a vital component of any media initiative towards the elimination of FGM and other SDGs agendas. The reason is, SDGs agenda-related stories are competing with many stories for media attention, and the actual attention level can only be achieved through strategic media monitoring initiatives.



In addition, a media monitoring strategy should be adopted as a positive mechanism to drive FGM news stories into news headlines instead of a few FGM headlines that show up only during months of February- an occasion for International Day of zero tolerance for FGM.