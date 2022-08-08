Endorsing Prince A. A Sadat for Tescon National coordinator for publication.

Prince A. A Sadat

The Parable of the Bags of Gold.

Again, it will be like a man going on a journey who called his servants and entrusted his wealth to them. To one, he gave five bags of gold, to another two bags, and another one bag, each according to his ability. On the master's return, the man who had received five bags of gold gained five more, the man who had received two bags of gold gained two more, and then their master replied, well done, good and faithful servants! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things.



Come and share your Master’s happiness!



But the man who received, one bag of gold returned without an increase and was reprimanded by his master, as a lazy and wicked servant, his one bag of gold taken and added to the man who gained ten bags of gold.



Prince A. A Sadat is a modern example of a man who was given five bags of gold and returned with five extra to make it ten and should be rewarded once more.



Over the years, he has served the NPP and the TESCON fraternity diligently and efficiently since his days at “Wa Poly” as TESCON President in 2009. Ten (10) years later, he accepted to serve Wisconsin International University as TESCON President despite his demanding responsibilities working in various capacities for the party and yet transformed Wisconsin TESCON into a model worth emulating by all other TESCON chapters in Ghana and beyond.

Notably, his service as TESCON President includes registering the Association with the Registrar General’s Department, opening a Bank and Mobile Money Accounts, and Institutional visits to stakeholders such as Constituency, Regional and National Executives, Government Appointees, and other party apparatchiks. Historical visits to the Speaker of Parliament, the Vice President of the Republic, the National Organizer of the party, and others.



Outstanding among his achievements was the drive to renew and increase membership through an app developed to manage the database of members, communicate government achievements and receive instant feedback.



His contribution beyond Tescon is evident through his support to some youth wings in the just-ended national election. “People first” has been his guiding principle and selflessly makes available resources to support individuals and groups who aspire to lead in various positions. He continues to nature many young leaders, which will increase the human resource capacity of the NPP in the medium to long term and translates into constantly having the MEN who will help shape Ghana's economic gains.



Prince A. A Sadat’s work ethic and professionalism stem from a deep educational background and professional skills, with a Bachelor of Commerce and degree in Law. This background and numerous years of experience in corporate Ghana position him as an individual with the right skill set to deliver in the coordination of the largest student wing in Ghana.



Leadership is about understanding the people and thinking like they do to be able to provide a viable solution to problems they face. It also has to do with prioritizing the interest of the people and serving them wholeheartedly. From the numerous projects and activities, he has embarked on, Prince A. A Sadat has proven beyond doubtful measures that he can work as the TESCON National Coordinator.

Breaking the eight requires a resolute team player with experience to understand the needs of his followers in the now and future, and if given the opportunity can multiply the five loaves of bread and three fishes and share with the multitude. The vision to rebrand and restructure TESCON to break the eight is well penned for implementation.



As our party's tradition has always rewarded long service, dedication, and hard work, we believe strongly that his loyalty to the party and service will be crowned as National TESCON Coordinator to set an example to many young patriots.



He’s done a lot in ensuring that the good image of the party is sustained and also ensuring that Tesconites beyond his jurisdiction were projected. His appointment to serve the Tertiary Youth Wing of our party will consolidate the gains made over the years and increase the electoral fortunes come 2024.



With his appointment comes new hope for transformational change and greater fortunes for the Tertiary Youth Wing.



Building a strong formidable youth front as said by the National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha will require the people's champion and the choice, Prince A. A Sadat who will best serve the interest of the youth wing and compliment the work of our Youth Commander and NPP at large.