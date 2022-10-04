Eureka, eureka, eureka – why Chinese women secretly video their sex activities with Ghanaian leaders

File Photo

I have barely an hour ago, Sunday, 2 October 2022, discovered from a BBC world news the likely reason why Chinese women are keen on secretly video-recording their consensual or otherwise, sexual encounters with Ghanaian men in leadership roles.

It is not only for the purposes of blackmailing the men to have their way in their intended diabolic plans against Ghana, but to prove beyond reasonable doubt that their accusations of rape, sexual assaults or otherwise, against the accused, are nothing but the absolute truth.



In the Chinese courts, provision of witnesses and witness statements are not sufficient evidentiary proofs to prove the innocence or guilt of someone but video footages that visually vividly prove the accusations or allegations against the accused.



Cameras or videos don’t lie, as it is the universal acceptance and view by all discerning persons except some political criminals in Ghana who when caught in the act on camera or audio, still will invoke “doctoring” as their defence to deny the accusation.



When NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was secretly audio-recorded coaching some NDC criminals, activists and shallow-minds to go on kidnapping, murder, arson and insults spree, he turned round to say that the voice on the tape was not all his as it has been doctored. It had not at all been doctored as he cowardly asserted and has since got away with it, as weak and non-enforceable as laws in Ghana are.



Should Ghanaians sit on the fence doing practically nothing, but watch agape, twirling their fingers, while the Chinese women in Ghana, led by their sophisticated galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang aka Huang En, commit reprehensible crimes against mother Ghana and her sons and daughters with impunity?



If we should allow that to happen, then the Chinese will take over Ghana in less than no time. This is because they are never going to destroy the video recordings they hold on our uselessly senseless womanizing leaders that are never satisfied with their assorted Ghanaian women but prefer going to the next higher level with their promiscuity hence the Chinese women.

From the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) world news of Sunday, 2 October 2022, under the title, “Liu Jingyao and Liu Qiangdong: Chinese billionaire sexual assault case settled in US” and web link below, one will understand why the Chinese women in Ghana are keeping recorded videos on their nude sexual encounters with some alleged Ghanaian government ministers, traditional overlords and top security personnel.



They are keeping the videos for undeniably credible evidentiary proofs to always frighten useless leaders to keep them silent, afraid and to compulsorily consent to whatever the Chinese women and their larger male accomplices want to do with their intended ultimate destruction of Ghana.



In the said publication, there is the below-quoted statement that sums up why this publication of mine today.



“Chinese courts also place a heavier emphasis on physical evidence such as video footage, whereas witness testimony carries more weight in the US”



I am feeling sleepy as I write so I will call it a day to proceed to doze off a little.