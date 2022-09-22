Everyone will die: Lessons from the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain was one of the most influential leaders on earth based on two main reasons: she outlived many leaders of the known world and she was the longest-serving Queen in history. She also served the Commonwealth of Nations around the world.

She reigned over 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.



His Majesty King Charles III stated in his address, "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."



But her death must teach us about the ultimate purpose of life which falls in the domain of God.



The Westminster Shorter Catechism answers the question: "What is the chief end of man?" as "Man's chief end is to glorify God, and to enjoy Him forever."



Hebrews 9:27‭-‬28 (NKJV) touches on important aspects of life when it stated,

"And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him, He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation."



In light of the Scripture above, the three main lessons from the Queen's death are; men will live, men will die, and men will be judged.



#1. We Will All Live



Man, born of a woman, will have the opportunity to live and enjoy the graces of God on earth. Whether sinner or saint, we all can access the common graces of God in our everyday living. We enjoy creation, life, love, family, children, and other things.



Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and passed on September 8, 2022. She was blessed to have lived 96 years with the goodness of this life and royalty on earth. God granted her such a long life just like He did for Adam who lived 930 years (Genesis 5:5). Man is born and granted life.

#2. We Will All Die



The writer of Hebrews says that 'it is appointed for men to die'. Queen Elizabeth, as powerful and wealthy as she was, is dead and gone. No one gets the opportunity to live forever. We are all bound to live and die one day (Ecclesiastes 3:2).



It doesn't matter the way we die, we all will die. After writing in the book of condolence for the Queen, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana said, "It is sad, we all have to go. Sadly, she is gone".



In this life, some people live as if they will never die. They cling to power, riches, work, business, and pleasure as if there is no death. Rich or poor, one day, each one of us will perish and vanish from this earth. We will lay down our working tools and join the land of the silent.



#3. We Will All Be Judged

The writer of Hebrews says that man's death does not end it all but there is judgement. Queen Elizabeth will be judged just like any of us, whether powerful or powerless. The Queen will face her maker and be judged for how she lived her life on earth, whether in Christ or outside Christ.



The Bible teaches in Matthew 25:31-46 that when Jesus Christ comes with His holy angels, He will judge the living and the dead. He will separate the sheep (righteous bound for heaven) and the goat (unrighteous bound for hell).



His judgement will be so fair and just that no one will have any qualms about the outcome. The thief on the cross by Jesus Christ got it right when he testified that they (he and the other) were unjust and fitting for them to end up in punishment (Luke 23:39-43).



Solomon wrote in Proverbs 22:2 that the rich and the poor have one thing in common, the Lord is the maker of them all. God has made us for His glory. Those who reject His ways of repentance, salvation, and righteous living will face hell and the burning furnace.



But those who accept and live for His glory will reign with Jesus Christ. We cannot use someone's 'influence' on earth today to judge where he/she will spend eternity. It is squarely a matter of whether we believe in the Son of God and have eternal life with God or not.

May the living learn from this and live for their Maker.



www.erikotchere.wordpress.com



otchereeric@gmail.com