"Everything is a poison: it is only the dose that differentiates a remedy from a poison". This is a powerful statement made by the ancient German-Swiss physician called Paracelsus [full name Philippus Aureolus Theophrastus Bombastus von Hohenheim].

Paracelsus established the role of chemistry in medicine. Another interesting quote from him is that "The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore, the physician must start from nature, with an open mind.



Water



To better understand our opening quote, I would be using different necessities of life to explain the concept. The first I will like to talk about is water. We have often heard that water is life. This is because our body is composed of about 70% water and the rest 30% of the body's composition is of muscles, bones, etc. The majority of the water is in the blood and other body cells and compartments. Major life metabolic processes go on with some amount of water.



How beneficial or harmful water is to the body depends on the amount that we consume, and which is consequently made available in body compartments. It is recommended that we drink up to about 3 litres or 6 sachets of water in a day. Up to about 5 litres or more water would be too much than the body can handle unless in very demanding situations.



The good and bad sides of water

An adequate amount of water is needed in order to: Flush out toxins from the body, regulate body temperature, aid in digestion and reduce constipation, reduce headaches and migraines, aid in weight loss and suppress appetite, make healthier skin, relieve tiredness, aid faster recovery from hangovers, carry nutrients and oxygen to your cells. Flush bacteria from the bladder during infections, normalise blood pressure, stabilise heartbeat, Cushioning joints, protect organs and tissues among other things.



Overhydration or taking in too much water results in the depletion of important minerals like potassium, sodium, calcium, and magnesium. This leads to electrolyte imbalances with symptoms such as headaches, vomiting and mental disorientation.



The kidneys also cannot flush the water out of our bodies quickly enough and this excess water enters the cells in our body and causes them to swell. When the brain cells start to swell then the condition can lead to seizures, comas and potentially death.



On the other hand, dehydration or taking in too less water than the body demands can result in: Drop in blood volume and hence a decrease in blood pressure leading to fatigue and other health problems resulting from disruption in normal metabolic processes.



Food: The good and bad sides

A balanced diet enhances normal growth while improper feeding causes various diseases ranging from ones causing the blood vessels to become narrow, hard and inflexible or blocked with fat deposits [atherosclerosis and arteriosclerosis] to many lipids in the body [hyperlipidemia or hypercholesterolemia] and nutrients deficiency diseases while increasing the risk of developing some other diseases like peptic ulcers or gastritis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, stroke among others.



Salt: The good and bad sides



Scientifically referred to as sodium chloride or table salt, is needed for generating a correct rhythm of the heartbeat as well as maintaining healthy blood pressure. It's also needed as part of essential minerals in the body.



Too much salt causes abnormally too hard and too fast a heartbeat, fluid retention, blood pressure rises, etc. Too low causes the heart to beat slowly and with a pressure lower than is necessary for the body to effectively work.



Oxygen: The good and bad sides

Too much oxygen in the brain and spinal cord resulting from long exposure to increased oxygen levels at normal pressure can lead to lung and eye toxicity. Symptoms may include disorientation, breathing problems, and vision changes such as myopia, oxidative damage to cell membranes, the collapse of the alveoli in the lungs and seizures, etc.



Oxygen toxicity is managed by reducing the exposure to increased oxygen levels. An inadequate amount of oxygen could lead to respiratory arrest and even death



There are more examples to explain, but all with the basic principle that anything could be as good as they are bad. It is actually the amount that we take in or get exposed to that makes it dangerous or beneficial to our health.