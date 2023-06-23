Examining the root causes of high failure rate in Ghana’s Teacher Licensure Exams

The writer of the article

I would like to take this opportunity to share my reflections on the widespread failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams (GTLE) taken by prospective teachers graduating from the Colleges of Education and Universities (regular, distance, and sandwich) in Ghana. Additionally, I would like to propose potential solutions to address this recurring issue. While complete eradication may be difficult, reducing the occurrence of failures in future exams is a viable goal.

The National Teaching Council (NTC) introduced the exams in 2018 to evaluate the



knowledge, skills, and qualifications of individuals aspiring to become teachers.



However, the significant number of prospective teachers (a total of 6,481) who



performed poorly in the most recent exams raises concerns about how they managed to pass their final exams in colleges and universities. In my opinion, there are several reasons behind the high failure rate. One major factor is exam anxiety, where many aspiring teachers feel overwhelmed and unable to perform well due to fear and worry. Similarly, a lack of subject knowledge among a significant



portion of the examinees contributes to the problem.



These teachers do not possess a deep understanding of the subjects they are tested on and are unfamiliar with the structure of the exams and the specific types of questions they will encounter.

Consequently, it becomes challenging for them to demonstrate their proficiency.



Insufficient dedication to studying and a failure to employ effective study techniques also contribute to the problem. Many prospective teachers struggle with critical thinking, which hinders their ability to provide well-reasoned answers to exam questions.



Furthermore, they encounter difficulties in expressing themselves clearly in writing, including issues with grammar, organization, and clarity. Another contributing factor is the misinterpretation of exam questions, resulting in



incomplete or incorrect responses. This stems from inadequate practice and



engagement with similar exam questions, preventing teachers from developing



familiarity and mastery, which negatively impacts their performance.

Additionally, high expectations can lead to disappointing outcomes. When teachers fail to meet ambitious goals, it can demotivate them and negatively affect their overall performance.



To improve their chances of success in future exams, prospective teachers need to:



Set clear goals for their professional growth and academic achievements.



Manage their time effectively by organizing tasks and setting priorities.



Improve their communication skills, both in writing and speaking.



Seek guidance and support from experienced teachers, mentors, or study groups.

Embrace continuous learning through workshops, conferences, and professional



development opportunities.



Furthermore, the NTC should take into consideration the following suggestions:



Provide comprehensive exam preparation support, including study materials, practice exams, and guidelines.



Collaborate with colleges of education and universities to align teacher training programs with exam requirements.



Introduce specialized training programs to develop exam skills, time management, and critical thinking abilities.

Establish mentorship programs to guide and support candidates during exam



preparation.



Implement a system for continuous feedback and evaluation to identify areas for



improvement in the exam structure and maintain fairness and relevance.