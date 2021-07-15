Farouk Aliu Mahama; the Yendi icon

MP for Yendi Constituency in Northern Region, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama

Even before his election as the representative of the good people of Yendi in the Northern Region, the young, dynamic and result oriented, Farouk Mahama had exhibited an apt leadership of positive and productive development for his people.

He has so far exhibited a true humanistic leadership to his people or constituents and other Ghanaians.



He displays the leadership skills of team work, good listenership, excellent human relations, a good planner and a dedicated servant to all.



I wasn't flabbergasted at all when he was nominated or considered as among the ten first time Members of Parliament who have so far excelled in their Parliamentary duties.



His commitment to bring the needed development to the good people of his constituency is commendable and must be applauded and encouraged.



For Hon Farouk, the happiness and the comfort of his people is his paramount and I call on the constituents to support such an asset to actualize his laudable intentions for them.

I am very confident that Hon Farouk will continue to sparkle and push the agenda of growth for his people.



Hon Farouk, we the people of Yendi shall continue to support you.



We can say that Yendi is known, heard and read in political annals of Ghana.



Keep the good work.



Allah richly bless you