Fear Not: God is with us: Ramadan day (26)

It is quite obvious that the believers would soberly dread the punishment prepared for those who reject faith. This isn’t because they doubt Allah, but to remind themselves that until a man would say his last words, he is a potential candidate for either Paradise or hell. Thus, he ought to die in a state of total submission to his Lord.

Whenever they remember all the promises which Allah has made to them in His scriptures, they then get reassured, and spiritedly joyful because, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.



After He has marshalled mankind for accountability, the sun would be brought down to a level of human height. The intensity of the sun would be severe pertaining to how sinful one was. Allah has promised of shading us on that day, during which there would be no shade but intense heat emanating from the sun. Yet, the believers would be saved from this harrowing torment.



Allah would be our anchor on that fearful day. The same way, in this world, preferential treatments were rendered to only the selected few due to the various affiliations they had. For instance, when there is employment avenue or any service delivery, they were given the first choice because of the maverick men they knew.

That is what Allah would do to the believers on Judgement Day. When countries are washed away, and everybody becomes confused and intoxicated, He would accommodate His favourite sons, and those who fasted through a gate called Al-Riyan, they would be made to taste an everlasting bliss.



Therefore, whatever goodliness you may have enjoined upon yourself, hold onto it steadfastly for His sake. If the selected few have outsmarted us today because we were bereft of the earthly ‘big men' who could talk on our behalf, “Fear not, God is with us.” Allah would protect us on the day wherein all other 'big men', gods, kings, presidents and politicians would be assembled naked like you and I.