Filthy minds

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 Source: Abdul Rahman Odoi
Their words are made of swords
Their voice vent violence,
echoing injustice just to untie ties.
They are the deadly dear snakes
Their speeches call for togetherness,
when they actually meant self-aggrandizement.
They use fear to posit their claims
Their touch is soft but oft frosty
With power, they look conceited and haughty
The dominating talk about equality
sounds to them like a bout of frivolity.
Thereby hooking cherished destinies on tenterhooks.
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi