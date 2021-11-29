Filthy minds

The writer is advising people to avoid violence

Their words are made of swords

Their voice vent violence,



echoing injustice just to untie ties.



They are the deadly dear snakes



Their speeches call for togetherness,



when they actually meant self-aggrandizement.



They use fear to posit their claims

Their touch is soft but oft frosty



With power, they look conceited and haughty



The dominating talk about equality



sounds to them like a bout of frivolity.



Thereby hooking cherished destinies on tenterhooks.