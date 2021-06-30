FixTheCountry? - Give the president work to do

President Akufo-Addo

Were these demo people employed 7 years ago? If so why are they unemployed in 2021 or on what condition did they lose their jobs? Parties running for power make promises to the electorates all the time. When they get to power, chances are they might not be able to fulfill all promises.

During next elections, they are at the mercy of the electorates. One thing is Ghanaians should realize that the country has been mismanaged since 1957 and exacerbated by military ruling, corrupt civil servants, and politicians.



Most budding businesses were destroyed under PNDC which morphed to NDC. Ghana has a long way to go. May be the good Lord will one day turn to Ghana and send a savior. What percentage of the people pay taxes, especially, income?

In a country where NGOs can create banks, a person like NAM1 can swindle a vast number of the populace with the government/gov't institutions with the power to stop him, look on unconcerned while they collect their monthly pay and benefits what do you expect life in such a country? What needs to be fixed now was broken long time ago. May the Lord help the nation, AMEN!