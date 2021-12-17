FixTheCountry: What caused the split

The FixTheCountry movement has been bedeviled with many issues

It so happens that in Ghana's political history, social movements always turn to benefit opposition parties. Does this history play out in the fix the country issues? Rumors have a funny way of turning out to be true. After all, there is no smoke without fire.

This week's big news is the leaving of the Economic Fighters League from #FixTheCountry.



Rumors have it that Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a presenter on Radio XYZ and self-styled youth president and others may be the cause of the issues bedeviling the #FixTheCountry movement.



It is said that when Okatakyie joined the #FixTheCountry movement, he took every opportunity to make himself prominent. In every demonstration or event, he made sure to be seen in all pictures so that would take it as if he was the leader of the movement. All this was made to mark him out as the central figure in the #FixTheCountry movement.



The information available indicates that the self-aggrandizement was necessary so that the movement could be eventually driven to the NDC. It will be remembered that XYZ is owned by NDC. Okatakyie had been sacked by Happy FM, an NPP affiliated station after he fell out with the NPP.



One of the people who played a central role in the 4th August massive demonstration was Captain Smart. The rivalry of who should be the leader led to Captain Smart abandoning the movement. He was not seen in subsequent demos. He didn't even promote it on his shows. Both Okatakyie and Smart campaigned heavily for NPP during the 2016 elections. But fell out and now seem to not miss any opportunity to bash the ruling party. People have their suspicions as to why.

Avram Ben Moshie, the self-styled atheist preacher who is against the Bible and the Quran also left, because he is more intelligent than all the people in NPP and NDC and therefore wouldn't want his hard work to benefit either of them. After all, he operates with common sense and common sense is not common with common people.



Economic Fighters League which was also a convener of the movement then declared that it will contest the 2024 elections. This seemed to stand in the way somehow, not clear why tho.



We are told serious disagreements broke out on the platforms, which could have led to blows if there were physical meetings. Okatakyie then left all #FixTheCountry platforms and disappeared from the movement's activities.



But from the fringes, he and his acolytes launched a secret attack on the EFL. This second launch of attack seemed too hot for the EFL so they left. And Okatakyie celebrated. What does this mean now for the movement? Well.