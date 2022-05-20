0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Fixing the country

Fix The Country23 File photo

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: Eugene Omane

Much talk and agitations have been ensured in recent times about how to get the country fixed. We have been doing the same old things churning out the same results.

One problem that come to mind is the land ownership and sales in this country. There may be laws but it is obvious they are not being adhered to making multiple sales by landowners to prospective buyers and breeding land agitation.

A simple suggestion I want to offer;

Let’s get a legislation to compel all landowners to sell their lands through the district assembly. Landowners can get their informal drinks and fees but the actual transactions must be made at the district assembly. The mode of payment is still between the seller and the buyer. The assembly authorizes the agreement and give a confirmation certificate of the sale.

Through this multiple sales are eliminated, ownership record is attained for data purposes, government is able to generate taxes from both buyer and seller, land guard industry is abolished, demarcations and land marks are protected and we can all live in peace.

Columnist: Eugene Omane
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers