Fixing the country

File photo

Much talk and agitations have been ensured in recent times about how to get the country fixed. We have been doing the same old things churning out the same results.

One problem that come to mind is the land ownership and sales in this country. There may be laws but it is obvious they are not being adhered to making multiple sales by landowners to prospective buyers and breeding land agitation.



A simple suggestion I want to offer;

Let’s get a legislation to compel all landowners to sell their lands through the district assembly. Landowners can get their informal drinks and fees but the actual transactions must be made at the district assembly. The mode of payment is still between the seller and the buyer. The assembly authorizes the agreement and give a confirmation certificate of the sale.



Through this multiple sales are eliminated, ownership record is attained for data purposes, government is able to generate taxes from both buyer and seller, land guard industry is abolished, demarcations and land marks are protected and we can all live in peace.