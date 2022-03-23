Flashback: There is a sinister force on the prowl in our nation

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some years back, I lived in one of the SSNIT flats in Accra where I witnessed an attempted “murder” of a child. One of my closest neighbors was from the Brong Ahafo Region. A six-year old nephew of his arrived from a village in B.A. to spend vacation.

Early the following morning, I heard the little boy crying and lamenting in Brong from the bathroom: Agyeeei, b3 kumi oo, b3 kumi oo. Nsuo b3 fami”. (Help, help, I'm being killed. They are drowning me”. My curiosity piqued, and I rushed into my neighbor's flat in an attempt to rescue the little boy from being killed. I was shocked at what I saw!



The little boy was being bathed under shower. I gathered that was his first time of using a shower, and thought his uncle was going to drown him!



Having said that, I wish to remind folks that the title of my article was borrowed from a statement made by Pastor Mensah Otabil on November 12, 2012. Yes, there is the need to acknowledge my source; I don't want to be accused of plagiarism. Please find below his full statement:



"There is a sinister force on the prowl in our nation. It is a force of impunity. It is a force of treachery. It is a force of evil. To keep silent in such a situation is to allow evil to triumph. I kindly call upon the President of the Republic to rise up and speak on this issue. With all due respect, sir, although you may not be aware of these developments the perpetrators of these blatant acts of impunity are largely affiliates and surrogates of your party”.



It happened that on March 24, 2017, George Adjei who has been appointed as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was assaulted and forced out of his office by a pro-NPP militant group, Delta Force. Shockingly, a member of the group came publicly to justify the action, and even threatened to deal with the president himself if he crosses them.

It was a relief to many when our president promised in the presence of Otumfour that he will deal with Delta Force, and that people taking the law into their own hands will not happen under his watch.



But, soon after this, member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, warned that hell will break loose if anyone arrests or prosecutes any member of Delta Force. Hear him:



“Anyone should dare and put any of the Delta Force guys on trial, I would personally lead demonstrations against the NPP and Kan-Dapaah….Nana Addo didn’t win easily, we fought and these boys were at the war front when they were fighting….”



Inspired by this statement from one of their commanders, General K. Agyapong, members of the group stormed a Circuit Court in Kumasi, chased out the judge, beat up people, vandalized properties and freed 13 of their members who had been remanded in custody by the court.



There is always danger for those who rear a tiger cub because it will eventually grow to attack its owners. This is exactly what is happening, and there is a distinct danger; the groups we are dealing with are not mere vigilante groups; they have been allegedly trained by Serbian and South African mercenaries, and their membership is fearsomely complex with a purported numerical strength of about 30,000 nationwide, a figure way above the nation's total Armed forces personnel of about 15,500. There are no lengths to which these militants cannot go. Dangerous. I now understand why God allowed the NPP to win in 2016. Ghana would have burnt.

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako commenting on the current happenings on a Joy FM’s Newsfile programme, feared that Ghana is close to becoming a banana republic; I believe so too. Ghana is becoming as scary as hell, and this is enough reason for me to state that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not in control of the situation anymore. Everything in the country is wrong. Up is down. Left is right.



Things are hard, and the pain that has taken residence in the hearts of many Ghanaians is incredibly excruciating. Ghana has gone into the abaabase mode. Our debonair former President John Dramani Mahama must be a prophet. I heard him severally on campaign platforms that the country doesn't need any abaabase, but the nation is on the cusp of falling off a cliff as I write.



Hardship.



Insecurity.



Frustration.

Death.



And.



More.



It is important for us to understand that the cause of this chaotic situation is as a result of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s disingenuous campaign promises. Members of these militant groups were promised jobs if they help the NPP to come to power, this was confirmed by some disappointed leaders of the groups in radio and television interviews. But what is happening is just on elemental level, the actual action will take place in the nearest future.



Chai, is it true the General from Dompim has threatened to poison himself if Ibrahim Mahama is not prosecuted? Kikikikiiki, someone should tell him not to worry. Yes, it is true that I’m broke but walahi talahi I can afford rat poison. If he wants to die of poison, he should look my way, I’ll sponsor him.

In all these, it wouldn't be too much to say that the hope of the people are petering out, and Ghanaians are growing sick of the situation; these are valid reasons for them to regret their choice of a president. The electorate’s confidence in the NPP seems to have an expiration date.



To imitate the little rustic boy from Brong Ahafo: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo b3 kum yen; nsuo b3 fa yen. So, someone should kindly tell Pastor Mensah Otabil that even though I really enjoyed his fufu sermon sometime ago, it has now become critical for him to repeat his sermon, “There is a sinister force on the prowl in our nation”.