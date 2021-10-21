For life is for life

A poem by Abdul Rahman Odoi

And his birthday came

The day he’ll claim his name



The day he’ll climb to fame



The day for his usual game



But for the pastor’s claim



That his day will be in flame



He thus sees to change his aim

And to put that doom to shame



And to let the pastor feel the same



For the masses to put him to blame



Rather this led to his day of shame



His fear and panic was very lame



The Police had called it insane

Surely things will go its right frame



Until then the Lion King is tamed



But ‘For Life’ is no small first name



Remember it is an action game



And to end the prophetic mime