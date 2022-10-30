0
Former President John Dramani Mahama, how best can you help us fix the economy?

NanaKwekuOfori Atta.jpeg Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

I did not read nor hear the former President, John Dramani Mahama in his address making a statement to clean the system by calling for an urgent amendment of the 1992 Constitution and the removal of the Parliamentary constitutional committee review report which has a White Paper on it in Parliament.

Let’s not forget that, during his interview in the United States recently, he made mention of amendments to our laws.

Why didn’t he touch on that since he made mention of it as one of the key points of building the fundamentals to enhance our economy’s growth?

Cutting down government expenditure has been a normal slogan for all political leaders agenda.

By the way, why did he also plead with the military to stay loyal to the 1992 constitution.?

Could it be that both of them as president and former president are sensing a Coup d'etat?

Based on the debt hanging on the neck of Ghana, what is former president, John Dramani Mahama going to do to clear those debts since he intends to run for the presidency again on the ticket of the NDC?

If i may ask , what led to former president John Dramani Mahama’s exist as president of Republic of Ghana ?

It's time for the former president to share his ideas of how the economy and the Cedi can be stabilized even before the due time to the up coming elections in 2024.

He doesn't have to become a president before saving the country from the current crisis.

If he has something different to offer Ghanaians, this is the time he should let us know.

At what point can he save the country if he doesn't start his supposed magic of saving the country now when given power again?

Ghanaians can't or won't believe in the statement of any politicians that, they will reduce Government expenditure when given the power in rule the government.

Mr. Former president, You have been a president before, and you were defeated in an election because of bad performance and poor management of our economy.

What have you learnt differently this time round that makes you the best person to save our country?

God bless Ghana,, and God bless us all

Columnist: Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)
