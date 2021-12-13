Four important qualities to learn French easily

Ghanaians encouraged to learn French

In Ghana, a growing number of people including students are now learning French for a variety of reasons; some for personal purpose, for financial freedom, for traveling and others for job market. Through my personal research, I discovered four important qualities that are vital for students and individuals to master the French language.

● Motivation: You need a reason to pursue your goal. Students with high motivation generally do best.



● Humility: Don’t expect too much from yourself, mistakes are inevitable, especially at first instance. You’re just like a child learning to walk, Often you stumble, but you just have to get up and try again.



●Patience: “For me, the first two years for learning French were difficult and at times I felt like giving up,” admits David a friend of mine. Still, he acknowledges, “It gets easier!” I felt much the same way when I was learning the English language. You don’t think you’ve made progress until you look back.



●Practice: A regular routine will help you to become fluent in the new language. Try to practice every day, even if it’s for just a few minutes.



Mastering the French Language

Of course, sooner or later you will have to converse with those who speak the language. This does not require that you travel to a distant land. Instead, we have a lot of French native speakers around us, from Cȏte d’Ivoire, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso... Perhaps, you can visit them and try to communicate with them the little French you have learned.



In any event, your goal should be to learn to think in the new language, rather than simply to translate words and phrases from your mother tongue. Likely, it will also help if you try to learn something about the customs and habits of the people who speak your new language. “There can be no real learning of a language without understanding something of the patterns and values of the culture of which it is a part,” says language expert Robert Lado.



A final thought: Do not be discouraged when your progress seems slow. Learning a new language is, after all, a continual process. I never stop learning because the English language is not my native language. “The language is always developing.”



So do you want to learn a foreign language such as French? If you do, be ready to start on a most challenging way of learning a new language—yet richly rewarding.