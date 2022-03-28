Fully vaccinated travellers don’t need PCR antigen tests – A great decision by Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The second term of office of the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo has been full of considerations. The president is now showing more concern for Ghanaians with the hope that he is there for them.

Since the beginning of coronavirus about two and half years ago, to avoid the spread of the disease and bring it under control, the World Health Organization introduced many measures.



One of them is to undergo a test for the virus before traveling and another test when you are in the next country or destination. There have been many controversies surrounding the testing of the virus in various countries.



For example, in Ghana, the health team was taking as much as $150 for a test, which indeed the amount was too much compared to the charging fees in other countries.



Many Ghanaians, including the Minority in Parliament, spoke against the high testing covid fee at the Kotoka International Airport. It’s therefore, a good decision taken by the president to cancel it.

In his 28th COVID-19 address to the nation on March 27, the president declared that fully vaccinated travelers would no longer need PCR and Antigen Tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA.



The president said further that “Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”



I need to thank the president, Nana Akufo Addo for showing he cares about the people. He has ample time in office to do more for the people to restore his confidence which is almost gone.