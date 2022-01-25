Future of transport in combating climate crisis

Passenger vehicles in a traffic jam

With rising maximum and minimum temperatures, rising sea levels, higher ocean temperatures, increase in heavy precipitation (heavy rain and hail), shrinking glaciers and thawing permafrost, the direct impact of climate change on the globe is no more a remote and an illusionary experience.

The causes are myriad and often human-induced -- burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests and farming livestock. These anthropogenic activities add enormous amounts of greenhouse gases to those naturally occurring in the atmosphere, increasing the greenhouse effect and global warming.



According to climate scientists, the world’s transport sector is one of human-driven activities that contributes to climate crises across the globe. Available statistics show that 23% of the global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fuel combustion are transport-related. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions cause global warming with its own consequential effect on climate variability.



Despite the impact on climate change, demand for automobiles, a leader in CO2 emissions, keep soaring. Today, over 1 billion passenger cars travel the streets and roads of the world, and by 2040, that number is set to double to 2 billion at least.



According to Ghana’s Transport Policy document, the transport sectors account for 15% to 20% of the country’s Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. This has an impact on climate change with its long term effect manifesting in changing rainfall patterns causing reduction in agriculture production and reducing food security, worsening water security, decreasing fish resources in large lakes due to rising temperature and shifting vector-borne diseases.



Furthermore, rising sea level resulting from climate change affects low-lying coastal areas with large populations, leading to increased risk of conflict over scarce land and water resources.



Given the positive correlation between transport emissions and global warming, scientists and modern day technologists express concern about the need to design automobiles that will respond to the debilitating effect of climate change, all in an effort to create climate conduciveness.

The advocacy for the design and production of green products to address the effects of climate crises has been the focus of leading manufacturers of automobile cars in Europe, America and Asia. The gradual and steady rise in the manufacture of ‘green cars’ is not merely a technology that is responding to the taste of new age car owners but primarily, meant to address and arrest a further destruction of the environment from impact of global warming.



International Treaties to Address Climate Crises



There are a number of international protocols, conventions and treaties that seek to address the global impact of climate change in all its forms. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), for instance, sets out the basic legal framework and principles for international climate change cooperation with the aim of stabilizing atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases (GHGs) to avoid “dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.”



To boost the effectiveness of the 1992 UNFCCC, the Kyoto Protocol was adopted in December 1997. It operationalises the UNFCCC by committing industrialised countries and economies in transition to limit and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in accordance with agreed individual targets. The Kyoto Protocol’s first commitment period took place from 2008 to 2012. The 2012 Doha Amendment established the second commitment period from 2013 to 2020.



As a step to improve and accelerate the implementation of the Kyoto Protocol, The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 by nearly every nation to address climate change and its negative impacts.



The agreement aims to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit the global temperature increase in this century to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing the means to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 is yet another development driven agenda that seeks to arrest the staring catastrophic impact of climate change on the environment. The goal aims to mobilize $100 billion annually by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries and help mitigate climate-related disasters.



Transport Sector Response to Climate Crises



Experts tell us that cars will change more in the next decade than they have in the past century. The drive to have a massive and a revolutionary change from the use of petrol engines to electric vehicles is premised on the volumes of evidences of the negative contribution of carbon emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles on global warming. Cars substantially account for a significant proportion of global carbon dioxide (C0₂) emissions that impact on climate change across the globe.



Moreover, the indirect impact of climate change tend to put the environment and human lives at risk. Some of these indirect consequences of climate change, which directly affect humans and the environment include: an increase in hunger and water crises, especially in developing countries, health risks through rising air temperatures and heatwaves, economic implications of dealing with secondary damage related to climate change, increasing spread of pests and pathogens, loss of biodiversity due to limited adaptability and adaptability speed of flora and fauna, ocean acidification and the need for adaptation in all areas (e.g. agriculture, forestry, energy, infrastructure, tourism, etc.)



Today, there are a number of emerging innovative ideas about how to tackle polluting emissions from cars: from hyper-efficient flying cars to hydrogen fuel cells that emit only water as a byproduct. But as workable solutions for the climate crisis, these are distant prospects compared to electric and driverless cars.



Experts broadly agree that electric vehicles create a lower carbon footprint over the course of their lifetime than do cars and trucks that use traditional, internal combustion engines. Already, the number of electric cars (EV), buses, vans and heavy trucks on roads is expected to hit 145 million by 2030, the International Energy Agency predicts. A key element of an EV’s price is the cost of its batteries, but industry analysts now suggest that within five years it will be cheaper to buy an electric car than a petrol-powered one.

Implementation hurdles



While Ghana, like many other countries, is committed to reducing climate impact through the implementation of eco-friendly transport policy, a few challenges tend to militate against the drive to achieve a climate conducive environment. One of such challenges that needs urgent attention addressing is the importation of used vehicles into the country.



Though Ghana has a policy that prohibits the importation of vehicles which are older than ten years, there still remain concerns about the volume of used vehicles with internal combustion engines that are imported into the country annually.



Available statistics show that new passenger vehicle sales showed an upward trend from 2,540 new vehicle registration in 2015 to 4,268 in 2018 with an average of 6,450 new vehicle registrations in these years.



Approximately 59% of the new vehicle market is made up of passenger vehicles as per the new vehicle registrations in 2017. The use of these vehicles on the roads also means an increase in CO2 emissions and its associated effect of global warming.



The National Transport Policy acknowledges that the transport sector is both a contributor to the conditions that create climate change, and a recipient of its effects. The policy stipulates among other things a commitment by government and its agencies to:

• Adopt and implement international treaties, protocols and agreement to ensure minimal effects on climate change due to transport operation Strategies.



• Implement Ghana’s commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change (2015).



• Mainstream green infrastructure, climate change and sustainability issues into the transport sector activities.



• Ensure that regulations are adequate and enforced to meet international environmental, health and safety standards and codes of practice



The policy further highlights Ghana’s commitment to achieving a 15% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This, according to experts, can be done through improved vehicle technologies, better traffic management and increased use of mass transit systems.



The National Transport Policy however envisages that perhaps the biggest impact can come from an integrated approach to land use and transport planning which can reduce the need for people to travel by planning mixed and integrated development of the built environment as well as reducing the incidence of congestion and subsequent air pollution.