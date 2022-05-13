G/A: NDC's young democrats urges party's leadership to speed up probe into an alleged shooting at a protest

File photo

The National Democratic Congress's Young Democrats have severely condemned the alleged demonstration that resulted in live bullets being fired today under the supervision of Greater Regional Chairman, Mr. Joseph Ade Coker.

Concerned by Alhaji Baba Tahiru Ahmed's ruthless and anti-party conduct, the group has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.



In a statement sent to the media, the act was described as unprofessional, offensive, disrespectful, and an affront to the party's dignity, values, and principles.



The chaotic protest per the statement was intended to force the party's hierarchy to immediately reinstate the former Awayaso North Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Baba Tahiru who was suspended for reporting his former boss, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare to the police prior to the crucial 2020 General election.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: FRIDAY, MAY 13TH, 2022

The NDC's YOUNG DEMOCRATS have received with heavy hearts reliable information about a meeting held today, Friday, May 13th, 2022, under the supervision of our party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr. Ade Coker, where some paid loyalists and residents of the area were believed to be demonstrating against the party for suspending Alhaji Ahmed Tahiru Baba, who was a former employee of our Respected National Vice-Chairman, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, whose actions against the party in other jurisdictions merit dismissal.



The series of events that took place in the history of our party in the Greater Accra Region today under the watch of Mr. Joseph Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, in order to get Baba Tahiru Ahmed reinstated is completely unacceptable and we wholly condemn them, including the shooting of live bullets.



While protests, demonstrations, and marches are all constructive approaches to showing dissatisfaction, once violent activity begins, the message is washed away.



This newest alleged development reveals that the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr. Ade Coker, is interested in and pressing for the reinstatement of the suspended former Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman through the backdoor.



There is no benefit in stating the obvious.

The combined effects of the party's constitution highlight the strangeness inherent in this brazen exercise if he and his cronies fail to know better.



It also proves the illegality of their conduct if they dare go ahead with submitting any petition to the party hierarchy in that regard.



To set the record For that matter, the great NDC has been a party governed by rules and regulations since its inception.



1. Mr. Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, and his cronies must tread carefully so as not to lead our party into distractions at this crucial time in the history of our party.



2. If the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and his acolytes cannot see through Baba Tahiru Ahmed's anti-party conduct and tell the truth, we would like to take this opportunity to implore them to read the party's constitution once more rather than use the backdoor approach for his reinstatement.

3. We have won and retained seats in the Greater Region, even in the constituency of the suspended heartless chairman, Baba Ahmed Tahiru.



4. They can hire the entire country of Ghana today to protest Baba Tahiru Ahmed's reinstatement, but the party's constitution is paramount, and we will be keeping our glaucoma eyes open as the youths of the party to see how our party's NEC implements the laws in the coming days.



By issuing this statement, we are urging the NDC's National Executive Committee to expedite investigations into the protests and subsequent shootings and to bring the perpetrators to justice.



We want to appeal by serving this notice to our party, the National Democratic Congress, not to welcome any form of a letter on behalf of Baba Tahiru, whose actions also affected our campaigns prior to the 2020 general elections.



Best regards.

SIGNED



MANAGEMENT OF NDC'S YOUNG DEMOCRATS



CC:Media, The National Chairman, General Secretary, National Organizer, and the highest office of the former president, H.E John Dramani Mahama.