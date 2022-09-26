GFA must provide players with their spiritual needs

Ghana Football Association logo

To some extent, I think the black man is confused. Spirituality is the psychological preparation of the Blackman. I find it difficult when people keep labelling some of these things as archaic. What is ancient about someone's spiritual life?

This makes them feel sound in mind and psychologically to perform. Whiles, the whites duel much in psychological pep talks, we also prepare ourselves differently.



The Ghana Football Association must get a Mallam and a pastor to fulfil the players' spiritual needs. Why must we continue to force ourselves to behave differently because of the so-called '21st-century behaviour.'



The Ghana football association must not allow public ridicule or what happened to Dede in the recent past to deny the players their spiritual needs. I disagree with Kwabena Yeboah and co, who thinks in this 21st century, 'juju' is unnecessary in the game of football.



We are Africans, and spirituality is part of us. All the players have their spiritual rituals. Labelling or being paranoid about someone's spirituality as a footballer is wrong.



Let's not deprive some of the players of their spiritual needs. If Dede goes to see a Mallam to help him score goals for the Black Stars, what is wrong with it? How did we know his Mallam is working against other players?



Where did we also go to know this? Perhaps another mallam told us? So why do we have the right to know his mallams work while forgetting the route we follow to see about him and his mallams' work?

If you pick your bible to pray to score goals, whiles someone else picks the Quran or sees a traditionalist help him achieve goals, what is wrong with this? Yours is genuine, the other one is shaitan?



We must eschew our hypocrisy.



Spirituality is distinct, in my opinion, and not unique to everyone.



Let's get a Mallam, a Pastor, or a Traditionalist in the Black Stars camp to help the players with their spiritual needs. Other countries employ the services of Psychologists; if our players are comfortable with other forms of this, we must allow them, or else they will feel inadequate on the pitch.



Forget about this 21st-century, or in Europe, this doesn't happen. It is not everything we have to copy from them.