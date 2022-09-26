GJA has got it all wrong with its call on police administration to reconsider its decision on centralisation of information dissemination policy

Nimoh Jesus is the author of this piece

I express my opinion contrary to the thrust of the news release by the Ghana Journalists Association which calls on the Ghana Police Service“ to reconsider its decision on the centralisation of information dissemination policy in the interest of the public”. This seems prevaricating borne from hasty and sweeping generalisation.

To be blunt with deserved civility, considering the growing social media age in this technological century, decentralising information within institutions such as the Ghana Police Service will elicit a higgledy-piggledy environment in the media space by the Regional PR Unit of the service. This call by GJA seeks to serve the interest of its members within the journalistic circle at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian Citizen.



In this era of new media, where people are somewhat invariably sluggish to read bulky information, what will inform someone to concern him/herself with information across the length and breadth of the sixteen (16) regions in Ghana through each of the Regional PR units? From Ashanti Region, should I travel to Upper East before I get hold of the information available to the police service? When security issues are of much relevance to the country regardless of its location.



I suppose asking, which research method did GJA employ in determining that the public is been deprived of information or are been misinformed? Arguably, most people currently acknowledge the astute media houses in the genuineness of information. Where are those media houses located?



The ones at the Regional Level who are considered astute directly rely on their mother stations at the National level. So what does GJA seeks to imply here? We should allow those at the district and regional level to report to their mother stations at the National Level because of decentralisation? What is the quiddity in this?

We have social media handles such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and many others. Who has that time to subscribe to all the Regional handles of the Ghana Police Service in the sixteen regions in Ghana across those platforms and painstakingly monitor all of them for information?



If not, should we wait for the media houses in a particular region to report an incident from their regions before others can also report it? This is an act of self-serving to the members of GJA and not the people. There is no need for this call of recidivism.



They should rather encourage the Ghana Police Service to develop further strategies to improve the dissemination of information from the National Level. We are satisfied with the new trend by the Ghana Police Service in the dissemination of information from the National level. If members of GJA will be Luddite in this age of New Media, we (the people) will empower ourselves to thrive in it as such.



My opinion is to give no offense to the said release by the Ghana Journalist Association.