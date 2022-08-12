Ga East MCE honoured for selfless and outstanding leadership

Ga East Municipal Assembly MCE, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann has been honoured by the Supreme Council of Ga-East Zongo and Tribal Chiefs for her selfless and outstanding leadership in the Municipality and the nation at large.

In a citation presented to her at her office in Abokobi, the Council observed that though being in office for less than a year, her achievements are palpably felt through the numerous developmental projects she has embarked on.



The Council also lauded her decision to avail herself to serve the nation and expressed gratitude for the sterling efforts she is making to advance speedily the development of the Municipality.



They also thanked her for honouring their invitation at the recent programme at Adentan which had the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, gracing it.



The Council expressed appreciation of the facelift Abokobi is receiving under her administration citing the ongoing construction of the Abokobi Station, pavement of the Abokobi Market, and rehabilitation of the Abokobi town roads.



They however appealed to her to improve the conditions of the Abokobi-Teiman, Abokobi-Boi and other critical access roads in the Municipality to boost her achievements profile.

The obviously elated Hon. Kaakie Mann, said she was humbled by the recognition and honour done her by the Supreme Council of Ga-East Zongo and Tribal Chiefs, considering the fact that she has been in office for only a short period yet her efforts in advancing the development of the Municipality has not gone unnoticed.



She thanked them for the gesture and promised to do her best to address their concerns, indicating that her outfit is seriously engaging the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Department of Urban Roads for swift attention to the deplorable roads in the Municipality.



She apologized for the delay in the construction of the culvert on the Abokobi-Pantang Hospital road and the inconveniences it created, assuring that the road will soon be opened to traffic as the project nears completion.



Hon. Kaakie Mann urged the Council not to relent in their support and cooperation with the Assembly and pray for the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while calling for a peaceful co-existence to ensure the speedy development of the country as a whole and the Municipality in particular.



