Ga Traditional Council/Council of Zongo Chiefs: Who is the legitimate Accra Zabrama chief?

File photo

I have tried very hard to restrain myself from voicing out on issues relating to the Ga Traditional Council and the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs' involvement in the heated and pending blood bath over who is the legitimate Greater Accra Zabrama Chief.

Many are those who are asking whether the Ga Traditional Council has the capacity to determine who the legitimate Greater Accra Zabrama Chief is.



The incessant vituperations and pending chaos surrounding the Accra Zabrama chieftaincy matters have gotten to a point that it has become imperative for both the Ga Traditional Council and the Council of Zongo Chiefs to set the records straight on the misrepresentations that are being put out in the public domain before it gets out of control.



With all due respect to the Ga Traditional Council, can they explain to the Muslim and the Zabarma community why the Council issued a document to one of the disputed Zabrama Chiefs without verifying from the Zongo Chieftaincy body, (Greater Accra of Zongo Chiefs) whether the Chief they are issuing the documents to is indeed a Chief.



To the Council of Zongo Chiefs, I will like to know whether or not they as an Accra Zongo Chieftaincy body have any working relationship with the Ga Traditional Council to promote peace, unity, and development in the Greater Accra Region.



It will be recalled that the leadership of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs in a letter dated September 26, 2022, jointly signed by the Acting Chairman Chief Alhaji Siddick Jimala and the General Secretary Chief Is-Hak Suleiman Naaba Sigiri and addressed to the President of the Ga Traditional Council indicated that Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu was installed as a Chief of Zabrama Community in Greater Accra after the demise of his father on the 12th of March, 2000 and was inducted into the Council on the 4th April, 2000 with the Code No: GACZC / 016 after having gone through the necessary requirements of the Council.

According to the Council, there are reports that one Alhaji Abubakar Tanko who is the Zabarma Chief of Accra Central is claiming and doubting the Chieftaincy title of Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu as the Zabrama Chief of Greater Accra



Region.



Setting the record straight, the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs stated in the letter that Chief Abubakar Tanko was installed as Zabrama Chief of Accra Central in the year 2020 by Chief Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru English the Hausa Chief of Greater Accra on the authorization and approval of Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu (II), who happens to be the Chief of Zabrama Community in the Greater Accra Region.



But the Sarki Abubakar Tanko in his response to the letter on social media challenged the capacity of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs saying he is the legitimate Chief of the Zabrama community in Accra adding that he has documents from the Ga Traditional Council and a certificate from the Greater Accra Hausa Chief.



The documents were displayed on his social media wall which compelled many to question whether or the Ga Traditional Council has the capacity to determine a Chief for the Zabrama community in the Greater Accra Region.