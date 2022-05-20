Gabby Otchere-Darko is not qualified to polish the shoes of Kwame Nkrumah

Gabby Otchere-Darko

In support of Akufo Addo’s corrupt and inefficient government, a relative of the president, Gabby Otchere Darko, has said that the government’s One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative is something that Dr. Nkrumah, the first to the president of Ghana, could not even have achieved a quarter of the feat.

Gabby Otchere-Darko’s statement has baffled a lot of Ghanaians because there is no truth in what he said. More importantly, Akufo Addo can’t even boast of having an equal education with Nkrumah because the late Ghanaian leader was academically and intellectually brilliant and intelligent.



Gabby Otchere-Darko can’t even be employed as the house boy of Kwame Nkrumah, let alone polish his shoes. Tribalism is indeed a big disease. We all know that, but that of Otchere-Darko has affected him psychologically to believe in his fabricated lies.



In the political history of Ghana, no one can ever compare himself with Kwame Nkrumah. The first president of Ghana is known as one of the great African leaders on an international level. Nkrumah was a threat to many developed countries, including the USA, but no one cares about Akufo Addo.



Nkrumah did many things in Ghana and also built many factories to sustain the economy of Ghana. Unfortunately, due to tribalism, hypocrisy, and hate, certain tribes and people want to drag Nkrumah's face through the mud. They hate to give him credit.



There is no Ghanaian leader who has contributed to global issues about Ghana and Africa in general, but the former Ghanaian leader has become the most hated person because of his popularity and his role in African politics.

It has been a tradition for many tribal bigots, including politicians, to make senseless comments against Kwame Nkrumah. Just a couple of weeks ago, the MP for Nhyeaso, Stephen Amoah, said, "Nkrumah contributed to reliance on imports by marrying an Egyptian woman."



This was a discriminatory statement that didn’t only despise Nkrumah’s family and children but could also ruin the cordial relationship between Ghana and Egypt. Intelligent politicians choose their words carefully, but not Stephen Amoah.



Everyone knows that Akufo Addo and his family hate Kwame Nkrumah, one of the reasons he continues to tamper with Ghana’s political history and change the names of institutions built by Kwame Nkrumah.



However, the fact that can’t be ignored is that both Akufo Addo and his relative, Gabby Otchere-Darko, are not qualified to polish the shoes of Nkrumah because he was far ahead of his time. About 65% of the world’s population can tell who Kwame Nkrumah was but who knows Akufo Addo and Gabby Otchere-Darko?