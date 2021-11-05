Galamsey Ghana

Galamsey in Ghana

We mine away our future for gold and diamonds

Our greed is insatiably endless



The Chinese are more sensible



They annihilate our water bodies and forest



We have raped our own country before them



Our forebears are not resting in peace



They toiled in vain if this is what we do for survival

Like ignominious characters, we let this linger on



Galamsey must cease and Governments have to commit to that



Generate an alternative for the youth and shut the galamsey door



The waters are pure yellow and the trees are shrinking



Enough is enough in Ama Ghana