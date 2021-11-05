Ghana COVID-19 private sector fund receives over GHC200,000 as donation

Officials of COVID-19 private fund receiving the donation

The Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) as part of its continuing support for the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund on Wednesday received a donation GHC285,660 from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

It is Coca-Cola’s fourth donation to the centre and the fund, with proceeds from its consumer support campaign, ‘Open Like Never Before’, where 10 pesewas from the sale of each 1.5 litre Coca-Cola, Fanta or Sprite is remitted to the Fund.



Altogether, the company has donated more than one million Ghana cedis towards the construction and maintenance of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre by the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.



The GIDC is currently one of the key health facilities for the treatment and management of Covid-19 cases in Ghana.



Presenting the cheque to the managers of the GIDC in Accra, the Human Resource Manager of the Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Ghana, Mrs. Francoise Cleland, congratulated the government and people of Ghana for efforts that have been made to contain Covid-19 in the country so far. She however reiterated the need for all citizens to continue taking the necessary precautions, including taking advantage of the national vaccination programme.

“We would [at this point] like to encourage everybody to observe the safety protocols and vaccinate as soon as the opportunity comes to them,” she said.



Administrator for the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Felix Kyei-Mensah received the donation on behalf of the trustees, and expressed appreciation to Coca-Cola for their contribution to efforts at managing the pandemic.



He also encouraged the general public to show support to the beverage company by purchasing more of the 1.5 litre bottles of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.



The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, through contributions from the private sector and benevolent individuals and organisations, constructed a 100-bed GIDC at the Ga East Hospital in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.