Ghana, My Beloved Country

I wish above all things that we (Ghanaians) practiced all-inclusive government. The winner takes all did not and is not helping us. Many good people who could have helped our country are left out.

We witnessed the NDC rule for 16 years, and we are yet to witness the NPP to complete their 16 years of rulership. From 1993, all that we witnessed and still witness in parliament is, the minority have their say and the majority have their way. One, then wonders if we need parliament. If we need parliament, do we



need 275 of them? If Ghana indeed needs parliament, we don’t need more than 100 members.



Does it make sense to me as l watched all 137 NDC members of parliament disagreed with a budget and not even one person among them had a different view? Does it also make sense to me as l watched all 138 NPP members of parliament agreed to the budget without one person among them who agreed



with the NDC’s position?



I know it is already too late for the all-inclusive government for 2025 but we must start the process.



Should NPP win the next election, does it mean the good brains of Dr. Spio, Prof. Alabi, Dr. Kumbuor, Dr. Abu Sakara and many others will continue to look on without contributing to the development of our?



I listened to the interview granted Dr. Kwabena Dufuor on Joy FM. It was very impressive and very patriotic. The only problem l have is that these men talk convincingly when in opposition but as soon as they get power they behave differently.



In any case, he was quick to tell us the reason why the politicians have become so corrupt. He blamed it on the electorates. What has prompted me to write this article is the recent disgraceful nature of our parliament.



These are people we spend so much money on to represent us. It is a shame for our democracy. If such behaviour takes place in our hospitals, only God knows what would have happened to our patients. Heads will roll.

And how much salary do we pay our health workers?



To me, the actions taken by parliament was totally uncalled for. If there is any problem with the 2022 budget, Ghanaians need to know what it is. You can’t just reject the whole budget without telling us what the problem is.



There should be a discussion first. These attitudes have gone on for the past 29



years and we are not ready for that any longer. I believe the vice president, Dr. Bawumia has taken us to another level and a modern way of doing politics. The outmoded and the primitive ways of doing politics in Ghana should be over by now.



Critical thinking and proofs are what are needed. We don’t need



propaganda, lies, insults and revolutionary songs. After all, what do we see since 1993? Politicians have become very rich at the expense of the poor electorates.



A visit to my mother’s village will tell you the difference. They have been voting since 1993. It is true that both the NDC and the NPP are the same. They say one thing in opposition and do the opposite when in power. Our biggest challenge today in Ghana is the new NDC and its leadership.



Nobody is against NDC. We need a second party or an alternative to NPP. No serious-minded Ghanaian would want to see Mahama again on 2024 ballot papers



Ghanaians cannot afford to vote for Mahama and his boys who are interested in nothing but power without responsibilities.

He is only trying to take advantage of the followers of Rawlings and counting on change of government in every eight years.



Anytime they open their mouths, it is all about winning. Winning is one thing and governance is another.



Yes, NDC may win but it should win with the right and new leadership. The fact that you win election does not necessarily mean you can govern the country. They were tried already. They failed miserably and sent us to IMF. Their own founder even rejected them and voted for his own wife in 2016.



What was the state of the economy when Mills died on 24th July 2012? What was the state of the economy when Mahama took over from himself on 7th January 2013? And what state of economy did he hand over to Nana on 7th January 2017? We can also attest to the fact that working as a member of parliament for long does not make one a good speaker of parliament. In my previous article, ‘My Second



Letter To The President’, l stated that God loves Ghana and allowed Mr. Bagbin to become the speaker.



If Mr. Bagbin had not won the speakership, Ghanaians would have witnessed the true nature of the new NDC on that faithful 7th January 2021. Revo! Revo!! Revo!!! Revolution. Singing such a song in parliament currently? Was it necessary? Were they not in power for 16 years? What do they take the



electorates for? Anyway, they know and believe their followers are gullible and have short memories.



Rawlings was vindicated. Rawlings was not a violent person. He did the right thing before he died. He reconciled with the current President, Akuffo Addo. He even asked for special prayers to be prayed over



the president, Akuffo Addo during the state burial of Rawling’s mother. These are two good men who love their nation from the bottom of their hearts and wanted prosperity for the citizens of Ghana. They are human beings and are not perfect anyway.

Rawlings was not a traitor as they thought. Rawlings had a good conscience and that was what led him to do what he did before he died.



It is my prayer that the cadres take up the NDC and put it back on track. The NDC was formed for a particular purpose and lives were lost. Let the people who buy into the vision of the late president Rawlings wrestle power from the current NDC leadership. Let Ghanaians bear in mind that NPP was not formed for the same reason NDC was formed but they always make sure social interventions are provided.



NPP does not only provide social interventions, they also build infrastructures and provide good policies as well. As for corruption, nobody can stop it until we all agree to do the right things. But l believe the digitalization will minimize it when it is completed.



We do not only need academicians in our politics. We need people with great minds, people with passions, people who can think critically and people who love the nation. We need people who are ready to sacrifice for their nation. We don’t need people who go into politics for material acquisition.



Nation-building has become a profession for those with money instead of for those with the requisite knowledge. Let us also bear in mind that leadership is not a function of age. It is about individual’s abilities – passion, vision, and love for one’s country.



We have presidents Faure Eyadema, Oppong Weah, Kabila, Mahama and many other young presidents. We can judge from their performances and take decisions.



The constitution that guides us as a country is another biggest problem. It should be reviewed.



We cannot afford to waste a chunk of our resources on people who claim to govern us. I am by this medium appealing to members of both “Economic Fighters League” and “Fixing The Country”, to rather demonstrate against our current constitution.



Each MP will take about GHC 600,000 as ex gratia for serving as a

member of parliament of the 8th parliament. Can we say Ghana has no money? How much do we pay our workers? What is our fate as we vote? Why do you think young medical doctors are moving into politics?



Why are young guys who have no work experience and do not know how to pay rent going into politics? Do you think it is because they love Ghana and want to build it? Instead of going into the world to explore and have a career for themselves first, they have rather mortgaged their future for politics because politics is money-making.



Most of them only make noise and their mediocre followers believe in them. Let us think deep.



Think of this. The person came pleading with you to vote for him, and you did. He now kills your wife but cannot be arrested because he is on his way to parliament. Does that make sense? Instead of serving us they become our boss.



Ghana has the money and the natural resources. Let us all make it work.



Long Live My Motherland, Ghana.