Ghana-Russia, producers of Sputnik Vaccine are in good relation, so why a Dubai Sheik involved?

President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Vladimir Putin

Why despite the good relation between Ghana and Russia and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin has had the Sputnik Vaccine registered in Ghana in February, the Ghana Government has to purchase vaccines through a middle man in Dubai, at twice the price?

Gam-COVID-Vac or Sputnik V is an adenovirus viral vector vaccine for the coronavirus, manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.



The Sputnik V is known to be the world’s first registered combination vector vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.



Since the time of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana has had a very solid friendly relation with the Russian government.



In October 2019, president Nana Akufo-Addo confirms the relation Ghana has with Russia by adding that, he wants Russia-Ghana relations to be based on trade and investment cooperation in Sochi.



Thus; based on this unique friendship, it is expected that the Ghana government under President Akufo-Addo should have directly purchased the Sputnik vaccine from the Russian government but this never happened.



Instead, the Ghana government purchase vaccine through a middle man in Dubai, at twice the price. Why? And what is the significance behind this?

It doesn’t make sense at all for Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu to sign a contract with a Sheik at Dubai at $19 per dose, instead of $10, a vaccine that the Russian government could have supplied Ghana at a moderate price.



Why do we have the Ghana Embassy with its Ambassador in Russia? Why do we have the Foreign Minister meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister every year? Why do we have the Russian Ambassador in Ghana?



What is the purpose or the effectiveness of Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, annual meetings for consultations and traveling to and fro between the two capitals? There is something terribly wrong with this NPP administration.



There is always a reason for doing something, therefore, there must be a reason the Ghana government ignored Russia to enter into an agreement with a middle man.



When one accuses them of corruption, they say no but this is enough to accuse them of corruption, even though the Sheik has cancelled the contract. What a shame?