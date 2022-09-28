Ghana, a nation of decay unable to revive its old factories or build new ones

A collapsed sewing factory built by Kwame Nkrumah

Economic development as a notion entails increasing production, gradual qualitative and structural improvements to the economy, productive forces, growth, and development elements. The level and quality of life of the population, science, culture, human capital, and education, all play important roles in economic development, which results in employment and a sustainable economy.

Speaking about economic development as a process, it should be understood that it is defined by unevenness rather than straightness of movement; for instance, it is unavoidable that there will be times of both growth and decline. Although Ghana has a wealth of resources, including gold, diamonds, bauxite, cocoa, manganese, and oil, the nation is still crawling along like a baby, more than 60 years after gaining its independence. I will focus more on this topic in this post.



Tribal people and adversaries have insulted and disrespected Kwame Nkrumah. The reputation of this noble leader, who gave his life to make Ghana one of the finest countries in the world, has been tarnished by resentment and hatred from those who will try everything to rewrite or alter history but no matter where you are from, the fact that you are a black man with African ancestry means that Nkrumah's story will always be present.



Nkrumah spent all of his time as a leader fighting the colonialists, and once Ghana gained independence, he realized that freedom had no purpose unless jobs were created to benefit Ghanaians. He was aware that with rapid growth, the number of production components would increase, enabling Ghana to completely develop and support its economy, without depending much on foreign nations. This was one of the factors contributing to Ghana's amazing economic achievement under Kwame.



Therefore, any Ghanaian who believes that Akufo Addo has accomplished more than Kwame Nkrumah should return to school and study Ghana's history and economy under Nkrumah. I'm very perplexed by how Nkrumah managed to gain recognition and more famous than any other Ghanaian leader decades after his passing. That implies that no one can fill his shoes or diminish his fame since he is unique.



Kwame Nkrumah did not rely on exports to build Ghana; instead, he used the nation's resources to create jobs by constructing several infrastructures, including schools, hospitals, and factories, since he is aware that extensive economic growth is characterized by the attraction of additional factors of production. The list of some of Nkrumah's accomplishments is provided below.

Kwame Nkrumah made significant educational investments by constructing schools like Mfantsiman Secondary School, Ofori Panyin Secondary School, Techiman Secondary School, Winneba Secondary School, Swedru Secondary School, Apam Secondary School, Dormaa Secondary School, Tema Secondary School, Oda Secondary School, and Labone Secondary School, which produced many academicians and scholars from Ghana.



Kwame Nkrumah also set up several colleges, including the Kwadaso College of Education, the Atebubu Training College, the Berekum Training College, the Fosu Training College, the Enchi Training College, and the Ghana National College at Cape Coast because the nation needed training facilities to educate Ghanaians about improving education.



A glance at universities and technical Institutes



Accra Polytechnic, now Accra Technical University, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Institute of African Studies, Kwame Nkrumah Institute of Economics and Political Science (now the south campus of UEW), Kumasi Technical Institute (now University), Ajumako, School of Languages (now under UEW), Accra Polytechnic, now Accra Technical University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and (University College of Gold Coast.)



His initiatives to strengthen the health care system in Ghana resulted in the construction of large hospitals like the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. The Ghana Medical School was also founded by him.

To sustain Ghana's economy and create jobs for its citizens, Kwame Nkrumah started several enterprises, including the Abosso Glass Factory, Zuarungu Meat Factory, Wenchi Tomato Factory, Kade Match Factory, Akosombo Textiles Limited, Kumasi Shoe Factory, Pwalugu Tomato Factory, Asutuare Sugar Factory, Komenda Sugar Factory, Kumasi Jute Factory, Nsawam Cannery, GIHOC Fibre Products Company, Tile Factory, Tarkwa Bonsa Tyre Factory, Bolgatanga Meat Processing Factory, and the Bolgatanga Rice Mill Factory.



Kwame Nkrumah founded "The Black Star Line," a fleet of ships that belonged to Ghana. The Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), the National Investment Bank (NIB), the State Insurance Company (SIC), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GHAPOHA), the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), the National Management and Productivity Institute, the Ghana Film Industries, Accra, the Ghana Airways Corporation, and the Ghana National Trading Corporation, Cocoa Marketing Board (COCOBOD), Tema Steel Works, Volta Aluminum Company VALCO) and Guinea Press, now the Ghanaian Times.



The Labone Estate, Kanda Estates, Osu Ringway Estates, Airport Residential Area), (Patasi Estate, Kwadaso Estate, Buokrom Estates, North and South Suntreso), the Tema community, State Hotels (Star, Meridian, Ambassador, Continental now Golden Tulip Accra, Atlantic, City Hotel Catering Rest Houses now Golden Tulip Kumasi), and Peduase Lodge are some of the additional projects Nkrumah created to support commercial purposes and accommodation.



Others include the Kotoka International Airport, the Atomic Reactor Station, the Ghana Museums, the Ghana Film Corporation, the Ghana News Agency, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. State Farms, Institutes, the Tema Motorway, and the Adomi Bridge. All of these projects were completed by Kwame Nkrumah between 1957 and 1966.



Research evaluation and a conclusion

When researching Kwame Nkrumah's accomplishments in Ghana, you'll be startled to see that many of the facilities he constructed have either been left to decay, destroyed, or collapsed as a result of tribalism, jealousy, and hate. To give the appearance that Kwame Nkrumah didn't accomplish anything in Ghana, they were neglected and allowed to deteriorate. That is how tribalism can destroy a nation and its history.



If the company Nkrumah left behind had been properly cared for to stimulate the economy, Ghana would not have been forced into such a state of misery. Instead, succeeding Ghanaian politicians turned to corruption and ignored the foundation Nkrumah laid, which caused the economy to collapse today. Fortunately, John Mahama was the one adherent of Nkrumah's philosophy and ideology who was able to build several projects.



Unfortunately, the same tribalism that led to Nkrumah's removal from the government also succeeded in persuading Ghanaians that John Mahama is dishonest and incompetent. He lost the 2016 elections, but Ghanaians quickly realized that the NDC government's successor had fooled them. They immediately tried to remove Akufo Addo from office in 2020, but it was too late. His choice of Jean Mensah as head of the Electoral Commission and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice ensured that he would remain in office at great expense to ordinary Ghanaians today.



Even though the administration under Akufo Addo is on a sod-cutting frenzy, it is currently impossible for the government to name specific projects it has carried out. The hospitals serving the towns of La-Teshie and Nungua, as well as the judge’s bungalows, are state-owned facilities that the president has demolished without placing them. If you believe that this political party would take you to paradise, are you then a sensible person?



Don't just rely on starting new projects to create jobs to support the economy. If the NPP government has diverted all of the state funds into private accounts and consequently lacks the funds to construct new factories or businesses, they still have the chance to restore some of Kwame Nkrumah's factories that have been allowed to fail, but that option was also rejected. More significantly, they also abandoned the projects left unfinished by the previous NDC administration.

This is one of the many reasons why I initially thought this government would drag Ghanaians into a deep hole from which they would be unable to escape or from which it may take years for them to emerge. Since everything in the country is political, I wasn't spared in my attempts to warn Ghanaians about the NPP administration. I became the target of hate and insults, which eventually stretched to my late mother and father. Since the dust has finally cleared and shown what I said would happen, I am no longer concerned about this. I feel vindicated.



I'm still writing and appealing to Ghanaians to reject tribalism and elect a better president for the nation and the following generation's kids. Just as good parents never give up on their children's progress, I will continue to write to urge Ghanaians to avoid making the same mistakes that led to the collapse of the economy and the cedi, the high rates of corruption, crime, unemployment, and debt without accountability that have shaken the country.



That’s my strong message to the intelligent ones among Ghanaians, no one, whether educated or illiterate, should vote for the NPP if Akufo Addo fails to put Paul Adom-Otchere, his corruptly appointed journalist, and Eugene Arhin, his director of communication supporting and promoting his bad deeds, behind bars. The progress of a country depends on corrupt politicians being removed from office and put behind bars; adding them to governments will cause the collapse of the country. That's exactly what we have witnessed.