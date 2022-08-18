Ghana in Honesty crisis – Part I

File photo of the Ghana flag

In some democracies, returning a lost item (small or big) to the owner is no news. In those parts of the world, such acts are culturally inculcated and practically demonstrated when the situation arises. Honesty in such democracies drips into the national life as a pivot of the governance system and a measure of good governance.

In our part of the world, unfortunately, honesty is rarer, scarcer, and most endangered virtue. However, sacred sanctuaries, such as holy temples, mosques, and shrines that are symbols of God’s abode where worshipers honestly pour their pains, pleas, and praise are dotted all over Ghana. This includes President Akufo Addo’s proposed National Cathedral as his own vow to God whose benevolence granted him the highest office of the land – President.



Per chance an act of honesty occurs in a mass of dishonest people, the actor compares to a God-shaped miracle, fashioned through a larger-than-life character who must be adored, adorned, and worshipped. Ghana encountered two of such characters in recent times, one on the lower rung of the social stairs – Mr. Isaac Ackon and the other on the apex stairs of Ghana’s society - Torgbui Afede, the Agborgbormefia of the Asorgli state in the Volta Region.



This article which is part one is devoted to Mr. Ackon whilst part two will engage the act of Torgbe Afede who returned an end-of-service benefit (ex-gratia) paid him for serving as a Council of State member.



Some few months ago, Mr. Isaac Kwesi Ackon reportedly returned an amount of 8,400 GH cedis to the owner who left the money in his taxi cab. When the video hit the internet, Ghanaians hailed it, the world watched it and the reactions were astounding. Mr. Ackon was seen as a pale light in a stark dark dungeon of dishonest masses of God worshipers whose doctrine is well spiced with virtues such as honesty.



The times and seasons in which the act occurred were quite remarkable. There is no argument that the economic situation in Ghana today is horribly hard. Prices of goods and services are climbing, with no signs of tumbling. Fuel prices, the mother of all price spikes, are soaring and rioting.



A research expert Doris Dokua Sasu indicated that since January 2022, fuel costs in Ghana increased by 45.7 percent. Transport fares concomitantly flew up and inflation rates stood ‘on the mark’ at 31.7 percent ready to dashing higher.

Food prices quickened their steps, sprinting at 26.6 percent, determining how hard it takes to fix food on the dining table in homes and schools. I believe many stomachs these days might sleep without a meal or less than one of three normal meals a day.



Debatably, armed robbers, petty thieves, confident tricksters, and career cozeners have all stepped up their production strategies, ambushing the tiniest errors people make. Perhaps such a blunder made the trader leave “her world” in Mr. Ackon’s taxi in the dead of night. She lost hope of getting her money, crying all day and night as it was not evitable that the money would be found.



Then a rickety Nissan taxi cab with registration number CR 1883-13 pulled up, and a lanky bearded man came out and announced the good news – “here is the money you left in my car.” Oh, what a violent surprise. Then the consternation, the howling, hugs, cuddles, and hearty embraces encircled the young man.



I believe if the muse of song-angels of God could be ignited by this act, their song could be “All hail Ackon, Thane of Honesty.”



Mr. Ackon had quite a number of options to choose from after discovering the money – keep or return it, keep half and return half with a spirited false defence to establish the veracity of his claim. If he chooses to keep the money, some possible reasons could be God perhaps has answered his prayers by making him rich effortlessly. However, he chose to return the money - the narrow path leaving the broad road because in his own words, “the money is not for me, I don’t take things that are not mine,” he stated when he interacted with GTV.



Mr. Ackon did very well, ostracizing dishonesty and clinging to honesty at a difficult time giving a good account of himself, his wife, and his family. Though they, like many Ghanaians battle daily with the agonising economic realities, they kept faith with an honest attitude. He sent a good signal for all Ghanaians to copy, imbibe and maintain.

Gifts from many Ghanaians piled up, pressed down, and perhaps ran over to honour this precious act that Ghana needs from all citizens. Vice president of the Republic Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia gave him 20,000 GH cedis (Graphiconline.com.gh May 12, 2022.) Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh bought him a new taxi cab (Ghanaweb.com, May 14, 2022). Ghana’s football legend Asamoah Gyan offered him 10,000 GH cedis (sportsbrief.com Friday, May 13, 2022) and many other donations.



In all, he bagged a total of 76,800 GH cedis (Myafroghana.com, May 12, 2022).



Verifiably, Mr. Ackon’s honesty did not only accrue more than the amount he returned but could earn him laurels the whole of his life and perhaps leak onto his children and grandchildren. Importantly, the rewards of his actions will surely attract other Ghanaians to follow his path.



Though not a similar act, the reaction of Ghanaians reminds me of the Malian hero Mamoudou Gasssama who in 2018 scaled a four-story building in less than a minute to save a little boy trapped and dangling to death in the presence of defenceless and frightened onlookers.



When videos of his valour spread, he became a French national hero. Like Mr. Ackon who had a reward from the Vice President, Gassama also had the opportunity to meet the French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron who hailed and praised him.



He was given French citizenship and was admitted into the French fire service and finally earning the name True Spider-Man.

This act was unique, an exceptional emergency that called for quick accurate, and decisive action that not everyone possessed the physical strength and the courage with all the risks involved to save the little boy.



However, virtue such as truthfulness, transparency, fairness, kindness, etc need no physical prowess to exercise but are culturally indoctrinated through parenting, education, and perhaps religious practice. It is for this reason that I crave a season in Ghana when demonstrable virtue efforts will attract not much media attention. This is to say that integrity becomes a national culture. The story of Mr. Ackon and the reaction of Ghanaians only revealed Ghana as a country in an honesty crisis.



Among the appreciators was the Church of Pentecost who declared and owned Mr. Ackon as their member. On the official Facebook page of the church Mr. Ackon’s picture standing by his taxi was uploaded with the caption The honest “Taxi driver and his taxi,” and the hashtag possessingthenations.



The church’s reaction raised many questions difficult to answer. If truly Ackon is an honest person, is it the church that inculcates that virtue or his parents? If we accept that the church deep-drills honesty into behaviour of its members, how successful has it been in such a duty? Is the action of the church not an admission that the church is churning out dishonest products into society?



Can the church accept a rogue, an armed-robber-member with such a loving embrace in a way not to endorse wrong doing but changing hearts and minds in reforming the wrongdoer? Ghanaians are yet to experience such an attitude from the church. Rather the church is quicker dishing out sometimes eccentric punishments to offending members. Such retributions rather scare off members some of who excommunicate themselves before they are expelled. The church is so engrossed and obsessed with spiritual power, miracles prophesies, and tongue language as a result overlooking their enfeebled physicality in spiritual matters.



Bible is so replete with honesty and the standard character Jesus stands for it throughout his time on earth. So as followers of Christ, honesty must be a way of life and its manifestation in actions must not attain newsy attributes. We may not be perfect but we must endeavour to exude honesty in our daily life – at home, workplace, school, etc.

The reaction of the church in this matter is an admission of failure to impact virtue to its membership because of which they have to clutch this straw as a qualitative purge to resend a failed message.



I agree with Mr. Suleman Brimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa who argued that Ghana would have been a developed country if Ghanaian politicians had half the honesty level of Mr. Ackon. Double salary receivers from parliament would have quickly returned the overpaid amount to chest.



Perhaps the original 90 acres of the Achimota forest land returned to the Owu family would not hop to 118 acres and further leaped to 339 acres with the loosest legal protection of the vegetative uprightness of the forest. Perhaps, the Special Prosecutor will not have been branded “a small boy” by Col Kwadwo Damoah, Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority when the rays of evidence clogged on him in the Labianca tax evasion saga.



Ghana is calling and crying on all to embrace and practice honesty no matter what – tax collectors, police, soldiers, teachers, judges, lawyers, doctors, parents and guardians, and all, please the honesty ball is rolling in your court, grab it!