Ghana is free and free forever! - said the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

File photo/ Opinion

In his powerful speech to declare Ghana’s political independence from colonial British rule, the late ex-President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, made some powerful statements among those was, “Ghana is free and free forever”. This was the concluding statement of his declaration, throwing Ghanaians into instantaneous applausive celebrations.

He was a far-sighted leader who really had the masterplan and clout to make not only Ghana, but the entire continental Africa, free from the domination of white rule with its associated rancour, denigrations, etc.



He tried his best to achieve his set objectives for Ghana and Africa. However, his best was not good enough due to some constraints of some sort. Nevertheless, he has left an indelible footprint in the African political arena as the only president who seriously attempted to, and implemented, far-reaching policies and programmes to liberate Africa, particularly Ghana, from the white man’s politico-economic subjugation and domination.



After him, are Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and the late John Pombe Joseph Magufuli of Tanzania. They are also visionary leaders who mean to help their countries and Africa develop to extricate themselves from their near-total dependency on our contemporary whites. Unfortunately, President Magufuli has passed away. May his soul rest in peace.



Has Dr. Nkrumah’s dream of Ghana being free forever materialised? In my candid opinion, as inferred from empirical observations, the answer is a BIG NO! Ghana is rather deeper and deeper sinking into the domination of the whites, especially, the Chinese.



The Chinese are taking over the country. They are owning the lands. They are extracting the richness of the soil of the country; spoiling the water bodies, polluting the air, and destroying without mercy, the fertile and arable lands. They are also engaged in gambling games all over the country.



The youths have taken to gambling on these Chinese games, spending most of their time doing that rather than going to school or doing other profitable jobs.

Apart from the Chinese, our Nigerian neighbours, most of whom are charlatans and “419” peddlers, have flocked into the country like vermin, engaged in all destructive activities intended to sink the nation deeper into the economic and security abyss, thereby negating whatever efforts President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government make on intent to bringing about the economic emancipation and development of Ghana.



Who is to be blamed for the failure of Ghana to be free and free forever as envisioned and declared by late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah? You and I, have to be blamed. Our desire to amass great wealth without wiping off any sweat but resorting to all corrupt practices has caused the non-materialisation of the dream of Ghana being free and free forever.



We are too selfish; insatiably greedy and myopic as a people. We love power and money hence will do whatever it takes to realise that selfish and dehumanising objective. We are too individualistic, unlike our contemporary whites that are nationalistic and always seek the collective interests of their lot. No wonder their lands have turned into greener pastures to serve as a strong magnet to pull lazy and short-sighted Africans to their countries to do all sorts of jobs for them.



Your love of corruption, easy money and power to enable you selfishly lord yourselves over your compatriots, have culminated in the non-realisation of Dr. Nkrumah’s free forever dream for Ghana.



Our Ghanaian politicians are worrisomely corrupt, selfish, myopic and a bunch of liars. Most of them pursue their political party’s interests instead of the collective interests of the citizenry hence resorting to telling lies and acts of pugilism as seen in our parliament.



Ghana will never be free socially, politically, and economically, contrarily as wished by Dr. Nkrumah until you and I, change our shameful attitudes.

Look at our rogue traditional chiefs who as unwisely greedy as they are, are selling all the nation’s lands under their jurisdiction to both natives and especially, to foreigners to pocket the proceeds for their selfish ends.



Shame on us all for being a bunch of uncivilized people!



Because of the deplorable attitudes of you and I, Ghana will forever remain under the domination of the whites, especially, the wicked Chinese. We will continue to remain slaves in our own land unless we begin to see the light to change our selfish, greedy, and “pull him down” attitudes to pursue the collective farsighted interests of Ghanaians and mother Ghana.



The proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa has spoken! He who has ears, let him hear what the writer is saying.