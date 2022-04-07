Ghana's economy has moved from figures to reality

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President of Ghana

Ghana's economy is not in the best of shape. This is a fact and has even been acknowledged by the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the keeper of our purse, the finance Minister.

You do not need to hold a doctorate degree in economics to know this. As the Vice President of our beloved country, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, readies himself to deliver his usual public lectures on the economy, many are reminding him that our economy has gone beyond figures to reality. His famous quote, "the data speaks for itself," is no longer applicable.



Ghanaians have stated this clearly through social media and the main stream media discussion and their phone-in sessions.



They claim that figures such as GDP, inflation rate, and interest rate are no longer relevant to them. They indicated, for example, that a bag of cement that was sold at GHS50.00 cedis in Bolgatanga two months ago is now GHS71.00. Prices of goods such as the basic needs of every human being, such as food and even water, have gone up the roof and they just cannot put things together.

The government and its communicators have always indicated that the current happenings in our country are not here alone, but in the whole world. They indicated that the figures were looking good till COVID-19 hit. The last straw that broke the proverbial camels back, the government and its associates say, is the raving Russian-Ukraine war.



Ghanaians think this is a ploy to defend their inability to hold the economy. They indicated that the government is blaming everything but themselves for the current hardships.