Ghana’s massive corruption, whose legacy is it?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Although the 2024 general elections for parliamentary and presidential are almost 3 and half years away, the current lame-duck administration of Nana Akufo Addo wants to leave a legacy that would rival the 1957 -1966 CPP administration under Ghana’s founder and father, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

However, the intimidation, insecurity, theft by his appointees, murders by NPP Delta Force embedded in the security services, and organized armed robberies by disgruntled NPP youth, including those Delta Force members who were not lucky to get jobs are turning Ghana into a lawless and a failed state.



Since NPP assumed power in 2016, they have not been able to execute any legacy projects that the Ghanaian people would ascribe to them as their projects, from the beginning to the finish, apart from few road networks and the Tamale overhead project.



The Akufo Addo government has also been deemed as the most corrupt government in Ghana’s history, with $10 million USD being the minimum of money his appointees steal, including those appointed to serve as heads of state institutions such as Agyenim Boateng Adjei. He was caught red-handed by Investigative Journalist Manasseh Awuni for selling government contracts.



When Manasseh broke the massive corruption news, NPP Delta Force embedded into the security services tried to assassinate him but was quickly smuggled out of the country to a secured location in South Africa.



Some security analysts, including this writer, have alluded to the fact that it is the same NPP Delta Force militia embedded in the security services that cold-blooded murdered another investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale after his cover was blown by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central, on his Net 2 TV network, “Who watches the Watchman”.



Many in the country have called for the arrest and prosecution of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, including the International Community and Journalists Without Borders, but this Nana Akufo Addo NPP government has turned a blind eye, to the calls for arrests and prosecutions of those involved in the death of Ahmed Suale, JB Danquah Adu among other innocent Ghanaians that have been killed by the Delta Force Militia embedded into the security services.



A US-based Ghanaian/American Investigative journalist and prolific writer/commentator, Mr. Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, has been very consistent with his assertions that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s exposure of Ahmed Suale led to his murder, which informed the detention of Kennedy Agyapong at George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas, by US ICS, for over 10 hours of interrogation about the death of the Ghanaian investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale and other unrelated issues.

Initially, Kennedy Agyapong tried to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaian people by falsely accusing Ghana’s ace, prolific, award-winning and foremost Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyew Anas, as the person behind his arrest and detention in Houston, Texas, until Kevin Taylor refuted Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations on his US-based TV station, popularly watched Loud Silence Radio and TV. Kevin Taylor stated that he reported Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to the ICS and the FBI.



Under this Nana Akufo Addo administration, $10 million have become the minimum sum that his appointees loot from the state. Apart from the $10 million USD that was found in various accounts belonging to the notorious criminal, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, it is reported that he has also bought properties in various European countries including Canada and the United States of America in the name of various relatives, etc, that cannot be traced.



Agyenim Boateng Adjei’s criminality and others who have been caught stealing from the Ghanaian people, and other vices such as Galamsey (destroying the water bodies of the country), on the blind side of the President and the Ghanaian people, shows clearly what is wrong with this current Nana Akufo Addo NPP administration. The most corrupted government in the history of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



In the run-up to the 2016 general elections, the NPP under Nana Akufo Addo and Muhammudu Bawumia made numerous promises to the Ghanaian people, including building more infrastructure projects, 1 constituency $1 million USD, 1 District 1 Factory, 1 Village 1 Dam, including ongoing projects already started by the Mahama Administration.



The 1 $1 million 1 Constituency slogan, according to Mr. Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor was a code to loot $1 million USD every month by his appointees. No wonder every NPP member caught with his/her hand in the nation’s coffers has not less than $10 million USD in their account.



Projects that the Mahama NDC administration has genuinely claimed credit for, include, the new Terminal 3 International Airport, the ongoing Kumasi International Airport, the ongoing Tamale International Airport, the completed Wa and Ho domestic airports, the Obetsebi Interchange, the famous Pokuase interchange, the completed Tema Interchange, University of Ghana Teaching Hospital, Bolgatanga Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, the Kumasi Military Hospital, the Ridge Hospital (where most of NPP ministers were treated after contracting Covid-19) and various school buildings, some completed others abandoned in the bush by this Nana Akufo Addo NPP administration because it was started by Mahama government that they took over from.



During the 2016 election campaign, then NPP running mate (now the Vice President, Mahammudu Bawumia) lied to the Ghanaian people that the NDC administration has bankrupted the country, which turned out not to be true but rather H.E President John Mahama left a very healthy economy for the incoming NPP government.

As a matter of fact, the total debt from 1957 to 2016 stood at $122 billion USD. Under the current Akufo Addo/Bawumia/Allan Kyeremanten NPP administration, Ghana’s total debt has risen to a colossal $304 million USD over just 4 and half years.



NPP has borrowed $182 million USD which would take the current generation over 50 years to pay off the debt. Over half of the $182 million USD that NPP has borrowed cannot be accounted for, meaning just over $91 billion USD has been looted by the appointees of this President, Nana Akufo Addo, on his blind side from the Ghanaian exchequer.



Although the Vice President and the trade minister, Mahammudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, respectively (have not been accused of being corrupt), who are vying to be the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, they are still serving in an administration known to be the most corrupt government anywhere on the African continent.



These two gentlemen who both want to be the President of Ghana cannot exonerate themselves from the rest of a very corrupt and murderous NPP administration.



Under this President and his NPP administration, many Ghanaians have been killed and maimed by their militia, the NPP Delta Force embedded into the Ghana Security Services.



Journalists, Trade Unionists, Students, and other Ghanaian citizens have been executed by these Criminal militias, NPP Delta Force in Ghana’s security services.



These NPP Militia members in the security services are operating under strict instructions of SHOT TO KILL. When the 8 innocent citizens of Ghana INCLUDING CHILDREN were murdered by the NPP DELTA FORCE MILITIA EMBEDDED INTO THE SECURITY SERVICES, JOSEPH OSEI WUSU, THE DEPUTY SPEAKER OF GHANA’S PARLIAMENT SAID: “THEY DESERVED TO DIE BECAUSE THEY ARE CRIMINALS”. AFTER THE 2024 ELECTIONS H.E President John Dramani MAHAMA MUST PROSECUTE ALL THESE CRIMINALS WHO WERE INVOLVED IN THE MURDER OF THESE INNOCENT GHANAIANS.

THOSE WHO WILL BE DEAD WHEN THE PROSECUTION STARTS, GHOSTS MUST BE EXHUMED AND TRIED, AND THOSE NPP MILITIAS AND LEADERSHIP FOUND GUILTY MUST BE SENTENCED TO DEAD BY FIRING SQUAD AND EXECUTED AT TESHIE FIRING RANGE.



There is anger among the youth that if care is not taken all the NPP Leadership would be in grave danger, according to information being picked up. The YOUTH WANTS TO SETTLE SCORES WITH THE NPP LEADERSHIP. THE YOUTH ARE ANGRY.



In a recent Youth demonstration at Ejura, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in a press conference stated that he gave the security services the order to shot to kill innocent citizens of Ghana.



According to security analysts’, other ministers that have given instructions to security service agents to shot to kill innocent Ghanaians include Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul and Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry.



Already there have been public outcries for the former President, H.E John Mahama, who, it is envisaged would become the next President after the 2024 general elections to pledge to prosecute all the crimes committed under this Nana Akufo Addo NPP government, including those who have stolen from the national coffers, those who have caused financial loss to the state, those who ordered the shot to kill, thus killing innocent Ghanaians and journalists.



Due to confidentiality and legality, this writer would not mention names of those who have committed atrocities, theft, and judgment debts to the state, but it is clear these individuals know themselves.



There are rumors that already certain criminal elements serving in this current administration have already started making plans to flee the country with their wives and children even before the 2024 election results are out.

The financial and criminal damage done to Ghana by the appointees of President Nana Akufo Addo cannot be quantified. These are criminals serving and working in the corridors of power in Ghana.



Ghana’s oil and NPP LEADERSHIP LOOTING



Since the NPP government under Nana Akufo Addo took over from the NDC government, they have systematically set up a regime to AWARD GHANA’S JUICY OIL BLOCK TO COMPANIES HANDPICKED BY THEM AND TAKE HUGE KICKBACKS (RENT SEEKING). President Mahama must promise GHANAIAN PEOPLE TO RE-EXAMINE ANY CONTRACTS AWARDED BY THIS CRIMINAL NPP REGIME AND PROSECUTE ANYONE FOUND GUILTY OF CORRUPTION.