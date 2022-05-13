0
GhanaWeb ranking data on Alexa are not available anymore

Semrush Ranking.png Semrush online ranking data

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: Marc Stubbé

In the past, the service of Alexa.com, a part of Amazon, has been the main source of competitive web traffic analysis in Africa.

Hence, we were not amused when, some months ago, we got the following message from Alexa:

We will retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022.

Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.

We have been proud to serve you as customers.

Thank you sincerely,

The Alexa.com Team

Now, we are looking for alternative sources like Similarweb and Semrush. In our search, we have come across some interesting data on datareportal.com. This partly collects data from different sources about the developments in the field of digital adoption and use in Ghana.

We are happy that these data confirm the position of GhanaWeb as the leading digital and most visited platform in Ghana for serious information.



More data showing that mobile is king as to media consumption:



And probably the last published Alexa ranking which is somewhat different from the Semrush ranking:

Columnist: Marc Stubbé
