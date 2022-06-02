Ghanaians are wearing the badge of national pain

File photo/Opinion

The year 1983 is believed by many as the most difficult year in Ghana’s modern history. I was old enough at the time to vividly remember what took place, and have the opportunity to compare the situation then and now.

The complaints that Ghanaians are going through severe hardship at the moment could scarcely be wrong. Wherever you look, you will see appalling poverty scattered like grain of sand across the country — many people are scrimping to pay their bills or eke out a living.



The current privation is depressingly quotidian, and I have never witnessed any moment in the history of the country when so many people are selling their properties to survive. A great number of people are debt-ridden, and many more are dying from stress-related illnesses.



These are not all, much pain is littered everywhere: job losses and increasing unemployment among the youth have been unpleasant enough.



The narrative remains even gloomier, the risk of systemic violence, calculated terror and incredible political chicanery are no longer perceptions, but real. And the worries about Ghanaians going through more suffering and insecurity before 2024 are growing.



All these have become a badge of national pain, and there is enough pent-up demand for change. Unemployment has already hit the roof, and giving the NPP another term will push the current situation to unprecedented hazardous levels.

At least many Ghanaians would want to go back to the levels of 2016 when a gallon of petrol sold at GHC14 as compared to about GHC50 today; and when the cedi was GHC3.6 against the dollar as compared to GHC8 against the American currency today.



The NPP government is perceived to be doing some things outstandingly well. Corruption. Nepotism. Deception. Until the present government is voted out of power, the joy of living in comfort will elude us.



If government could lie its way to power, why should the electorate trust them again? Kikikikiki, this reminds me of a statement of the ghost, that if you have been able to escape from him tonight, there are more other nights.



I want to be unstinting in my enthusiasm of having John Mahama back as President of Ghana. Let us consider a vote for him as a down payment for the future, given the speed at which the life of the ordinary Ghanaian is deteriorating.



Having said all these, I believe a divine hand is always ready to tip the scale to alleviate the pain of the helpless.

Psalm 20:7 says that some trust in AK 4 . . . eiii, sorry, chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. Again, according to Psalm 22:3, God lives and dwells in our praises. Whenever we worship God, the unthinkable happens. This is the mystery of the presence of God.



If you acknowledge that things are hard and you are going through excruciating agony and stress which is happening across the political divide; and you want your situation to change, join me in lifting our hands in worship towards victory 2024 by singing Sinach’s “Awesome God,” and the defenestration of the Elephant will be a mathematical certainty.



Holy are you Lord



All creation call you God



Worthy is your name

We worship Your Majesty



Awesome God, how great thou art



You are God, mighty are your miracles. We stand in awe of your holy name. Lord we bow and worship You



King of kings, Lord of lords, everlasting King. Savior Redeemer, Soon coming King



King of kings, Lord of lords, everlasting King. Savior Redeemer, Soon coming King.

Awesome, awesome, You are awesome. Awesome, awesome, You are awesome. Awesome is your name.