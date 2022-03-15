Ghanaians in Belgium want Mr. Argin Solomon as NPP’s chairman

Agyin Amankwa Solomon with Nana Akufo-Addo

Mr. Agyin Amankwa Solomon, popularly known as ‘King Solomon,’ been a Ghanaian businessman and multiple African shops owner in Antwerp, Belgium for decades. Yet, he is an important figure in the political life of society under the platform of the NPP.

As a philanthropist and a successful businessman, King Solomon has promoted and made familiar many tropical foods from Ghana to the European market and now wants to play an active role in uniting all NPP supporters in Belgium.



His call by Ghanaians in the Diaspora to become the party’s chairman and unite the NPP supporters to build a solid foundation in Antwerp, since Belgium is the center of Europe, is something he wasn’t expecting.



Mr. Agyin Solomon said when elected chairman for the party, he will use his expertise to inspire the party members in Belgium, as one of the measures to help and give adequate support to the president, Nana Akufo Addo, in Ghana, to meet the needs of the people.

The businessman is not a stranger to both the former president, John Kufour, and the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. Mr. Agyin Solomon has had the opportunity to meet both presidents many times while in Belgium.



“All of us have the responsibility and role as political leaders in society. It doesn’t matter where we come from and the distance, to help the NPP become a successful government,” said Mr. Agyin Solomon.