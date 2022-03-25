Ghanaians should avoid the financial mismanagement of the NPP to become their burden

Ghanaians are struggling under the current NPP government

Chronic corruption and financial mismanagement by the NPP government have sharply increased the unemployment rate and worsened Ghana’s depressing economy.

All these factors are human errors that could have been prevented but the common Ghanaians struggling each day to get something to eat, are now paying dearly for those mistakes.



The Auditor-General has revealed missing monies from the government’s coffers without a trace and the Word Bank recently exposed the NPP by making available 435 million dollars to the government to tackle the COVID-19 in the country.



Even though the NPP lied to Ghanaians the money was only $100 million, the government has failed to find or tell the people where those stolen monies, including the COVID funds, are.



What they are interested in rather, is trying every possible way to pass the E-Levy on the people. It’s unfair if the incompetence and corruption of the NPP become the common Ghanaians’ burden.



In every developing and developed country, no matter the number of resources they possess, corruption and other financial irregularities affect the country, especially the common people.

Even though corruption can’t be eliminated from society, it can be reduced, this is one of the reasons things involving payments of money have been digitalized in developed countries.



Just like every president, the Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also knows that corruption causes financial loss to the state and creates unemployment, therefore, his promise to protect the public’s purse was a hope for many Ghanaians to vote for him.



It wasn’t surprising that the NDC government lost the 2016 elections but the important question Ghanaians need an answer to is did Nana Akufo Addo fulfill his promise to the frustrated suffering Ghanaians?



He failed, therefore, he has no right to force E-Levy on the people. Corruption has increased significantly under Akufo Addo's government than during the Mahama's era.



Every country needs taxation towards its developments, so every law-abiding citizen needs to pay tax but taking into consideration that for over five years in power, the NPP government couldn’t create jobs to tackle the unemployment crisis, it’s completely wrong to demand the common people to pay E-Levy.

More importantly, Nana Akufo Addo before becoming president promised the common people of cutting taxation. That promise has proven to be a lie today, as the president has rather created multiple taxes, including COVID tax on the people.



Why everything that is not possible or accepted in developed countries only take place in Africa? And why many African leaders are too greedy to think about the welfare of the common people?



In some developed countries, the president will be forced to resign but not Ghana but that doesn’t give Akufo Addo the authority to let his incompetence be the burden of the common people.