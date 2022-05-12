Ghanaians should improve their arguments but shouldn’t increase their voice

Mahamudu Bawumia is the vice President of Ghana

Unfortunately in today’s Ghana, we hear the arguments on a daily basis about what needs to be done by the various governments that has come and gone. We seem to have thousands of Bawumias (experts in economics) if not millions.

Lots of Ghanaians appear to know too much on how to move the country forward in terms of development but we hardly find time to have a searching thought as to where those developmental funds will come from. The onus has always been on the governments the cough up money the country doesn’t have in their coffers.



One wonder if as Ghanaians, we ever think of the chiefs who sell stool lands, lease lands, rent lands etc but get to keep 100% of the proceeds without taking into account how they could give something back to the community they head.

Those monies could be used to construct roads and other projects in their respective districts but no they sit on the money and expect the government to come from nowhere with a magic wand to construct roads and other projects for them.



Tenants paying sky rocketing rents and landlords not paying any taxes on them. I could go on and on. It’s time we improve our arguments on these kind of problems we’re faced with and not increase our voices by shouting at the governments who are already in a chokehold positions.