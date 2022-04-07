Ghanaians shouldn’t believe Akufo Addo with his economic recovery programs claim

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

According to the Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the recovery programs his government has to restore the economy are credible.

To me, this is another lie added to his numerous uncountable lies. Which serious Ghanaian will take such a statement seriously?



Akufo-Addo has been in power for over five years and due to corruption and his inability to govern, the country is in debt, affecting the economy, therefore, what magic plans does the president claims he has to restore the collapsed economy?



Just as the president, Nana Akufo-Addo has cut many sods without foundations, the same way he likes to boast and makes promises without fulfillment.



Since Akufo Addo is a leader who doesn't take responsibility for anything, this habit will never change. The NPP party has no plan at hand to execute.



Let’s pretend we don't know about the president's uncountable empty promises but what makes me very sad is the promises of cutting taxes and protecting the public's purse, which he failed as well.



What about the promise of building 111 hospitals? Just as he has failed in everything, Akufo-Addo now says the building of the hospitals' code-named Agenda 111 was ‘over-ambitious.’ That even reveals he is not a serious president.

As an efficient president, before telling Ghanaians they are to start any project, he has to make sure that the finances are available. These are some of the reasons African leaders are not respected by the developed world.



Any serious president will not announce to the people that he intends to build schools or hospitals and then later come to apologize because it was over-ambitious.



And now the same president who hasn’t created a single job after five years in power, has come out to tell Ghanaians he has incredible programs to restore the economic crisis, who is he fooling?



Ghanaians are now very wise and no more interested in Akufo Addo's lies and empty promises. I will, therefore, remind the president of what Abraham Lincoln once said,



"you can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time."