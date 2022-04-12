Ghanaians want back the era of John Mahama but can’t turn back the clock

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Unprecedented hardships have hit Ghanaians so hard that many wish they can turn back the clock to accept the rejected John Dramani Mamaha's era that things were better, compared to these horrible times under the NPP government.

Life has many unexpected circumstances. You’ll know the importance of your mother after her death, the importance of your wife after she’s gone and you’ll miss your water when your well runs dry.



Whoever expected Ghana will be such a hopeless country after the NPP government, under the Nana Akufo Addo, told Ghanaians Mahama is corrupt, therefore, they are coming to make things better for them?



Tribal issues are one of the biggest problems in Ghana. Despite all the achievements of the ex-president, many Ghanaians hate John Dramani Mahama because of where he originates from. Thus; in Ghana, where a person comes from as president, is more important than development.



It’s wasn’t surprised when Akufo Addo being an Akyem, had many who believed in him more than Mahama because of his tribe. However, Ghanaians have learned a hard way that tribalism doesn’t build a great nation but intelligence, productivity, and efficiency.



The sugar-coated tongues of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia generated a large number of followers leading to the NPP’s victory in 2016. However, the inexperienced Akufo Addo started very poor in handling state affairs.



Akufo Addo never fulfilled his promises to the common people that secured his victory. Corruption, overborrowing, reckless spending, and inefficiency, affected every infrastructure of the country, leading to the collapse of financial institutions.

Due to the lack of planning, the NPP government wasted a whole year on the controversial Cathedral project, thereby ignoring the needs of the people. The unemployment rate ballooned and crime increased throughout Ghana.



The fall of the depressed cedi affected the economy beyond recovery, while investments in the country ceased, due to high tariffs on both imports and exports. Amid high prices of commodities, many businesses and entrepreneurs folded their jobs,



Akufo Addo, the man on the campaign trail who promised the common people to protect the public’s purse and cut taxes, has not only failed in the fight against corruption but also introduced multiple taxations, including COVID-19 and E-Levy.



Crisis in governments is a common thing but when prices of commodities are not affordable and even common bread is not easily reached for breakfast, then the story becomes serious. That’s the current situation in Ghana, leading to the closedown of bakeries due to the high cost of flour.



The common Ghanaians, who can’t find things easy, now wish they could turn back the time to get back to the good times of the Mahama’s administration.



Unfortunately, it’s too late, no need to cry over spilled milk. They said "four more years for Nana," therefore, they must have him.