Give without stint: Ramadan day six

File photo

The rewards we get from a righteous deed are the currency to be used on the Day of Judgement. There’ll be nothing like cedi or dollar. If you’re bankrupt of good deeds, entering Paradise would be very uphill.

By the kind courtesy of Ramadan, many of us are now malleably generous. We’re giving out foods, alms or cash unceasingly to the poor. Even when they’ve had enough of what to eat or drink and have no breathing space, you and I would do whatever we could for them to accept an 'iftar (evening meal after fasting) banquet'. So as to glory in earning a humongous heavenly currency.



But when the fasting season elapses, if we see them coming, we’ll hide whatever we’re eating. Thus we wear the cap of heaven help those who help themselves. We become staunch family centered people, and then neglect the community and those poor men. This attitude of us is discouragingly bad. It doesn’t speak well of us.

Why is it that our focus is always to accumulate reward as we fast, but we aren’t making it a proclivity to fend for the poor after Ramadan? We need to know that Allah is always pleased when we’re consistent in doing good. Yes, it’s good when we’re overly generous in this month but not being able to hold unto that attitude of giving immediately after Ramadan puts a big question mark on us.



So, let us give whatever we’ve been blessed with to those who need it without stint. And after Ramadan bids us farewell, we won't return to the ungenerous life again.