Government housing units: Mahama put in place measures for equitable distribution

John Dramani Mahama1212121 Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The distribution of government housing units is often characterised by serious challenges depriving the very group of people who have been targeted for such intervention of getting the needed benefits.

It is a common practice for politicians and the rich, most of whom have several houses to purchase such government housing units and rent them out at exorbitant charges.

To address the cronyism and lack of transparency that characterised the wanton distribution of these affordable housing units, a new objective, and transparent approach was adopted - the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing under President Mahama's Administration, published requests for expression of interest through Chief Directors of the various Ministries.

Members of the General Public were also invited to participate in the application process.

This is clearly the hallmark of a compassionate leader who feels the pain of the ordinary Ghanaian and thinks of ways to ameliorate their suffering.

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
