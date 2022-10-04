Happy birthday to my Adiepena Mirekua Akwaa

Adiepena Mirekua Akwaa

Happy Birthday to my extraordinary and unique lady who is bringing so much comfort and prosperity to me as a wife.

Just want her to be in the know that I am thankful for every moment we have spent and continue to trek together. In fact, I wish Adiepena the very best birthday celebration, and I pray and hope our happiness never ends.



You are not only beautiful but naturally and splendidly smart, daring, visionary, focused, enterprising, supportive, and a game changer. May this day continue to be as cheery as your grin, and as magnificent as your looks.



Your choice of purposefulness for life just signifies our oneness, interconnectedness, and commitment to each other like Siamese twins.



Thank you for all the memories you have given to me. No matter how old we get, and how many more birthdays we celebrate together, I will always be here for you like that unique grape that a winemaker needs for his special wine for the King. The only sad aspect of this journey of our togetherness is that the number of anniversaries we journey together, the closer we approach the “Death” in the very sad phrase; “May Only Death Do Us Apart”.

From this day, may the taste of your life and endeavors be as sweet as the icing on the tasty cake and wine we commemorate your birthday with.



I pray this message finds favour with you, Adiepena, because this message is meant for a woman who is an embodiment of everything to me: wife, mother, lover, and friend, among others, and the message has been very organically scripted; no fat, no cholesterol, no spices, no white sugar except for the honey because it is from my heart.



Happy birthday to Adiepena Mirekua Akwaa, I wish you the most awesome, cutest, and sweetest birthday ever!



Hhhmm, May God be praised always.